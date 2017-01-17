Micromax Vdeo 3, Vdeo 4 phones with 4G VoLTE launched: Here are the specs

Micromax Vdeo 3, Vdeo 4 smartphones have been listed online by the company. Here are the specifications. Micromax Vdeo 3, Vdeo 4 smartphones have been listed online by the company. Here are the specifications.

Micromax has introduced two new smartphones its Vdeo series with the Vdeo 3, Vdeo 4. Both phones are now listed online on the company’s website. Micromax has so far not confirmed the pricing, and availability of new phones, although like the earlier Vdeo 1 and Vdeo 2 smartphones these are 4G VoLTE smartphones with a focus on video calling. Micromax had launched the Vdeo smartphones in December 2016, and these phones come with the Google Duo app pre-installed in them.

In terms of specifications, Vdeo 4 comes with a big battery at 4000mAh with Micromax promising a standby time of 350 Hours and talktime of 24 Hours. Vdeo 4 has a 5-inch display with 1280×720 HD display resolution, and comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909 processor clocked at 1.1Ghz. The rear camera is 8MP, while the front camera is 2MP and it is capable of 720p video recording. The RAM is 1GB, while the storage is 8GB, of which around 4GB is available to users. The smartphone supports a microSD card with 32 GB as limit.

This is a dual-SIM smartphone with WiFi, GPS and Bluetooth. Bands supported are 850/900/1800/1900MHz 900/2100MHz. It runs Android Android 6.0 Marshmallow; sensors on the list are Gravity, Proximity, Light, Accelerometer.

The Vdeo 3 smartphone also comes with a 5-inch screen size with HD 720 resolution. Dimensions of this phone are 145 x 73 x 8.3 mm and it weighs 155g. The processor on the Vdeo 3 is clocked at 1Ghz and is a cortex-A53, the phone comes with 1GB RAM+ 8GB storage, which is again expandable to 32GB. This runs an older Android Lollipop OS (5.1) and has an 8MP rear camera with flash, while the front camera is 2MP. It is capable of recording HD resolution videos.

This is also a 4G VoLTE dual-SIM smartphone with support for 850/900/1800/1900MHz bands, along with WiFi, GPS and Bluetooth. However, the battery is smaller on the Vdeo 3 at 3050mAh with Micromax claiming a standby time of 550 hours.

Micromax’s Vdeo series has so far been priced at under Rs 5000, and the highlight of these phones is the 4G VoLTE capabilities coupled with video-calling via the Google Duo app. Micromax is pitching these smartphones at first times users, who can get a 4G phone at a budget.

