Micromax to unveil Canvas Infinity series smartphones on August 22

Micromax has sent out ‘Block your date’ invite for an August 22 event, where the company is expected to unveil its Canvas Infinity series of smartphones. “Let’s put a number to Infinity. 22.09.2017. Block your date.” the invite read. Micromax has sent out ‘Block your date’ invite for an August 22 event, where the company is expected to unveil its Canvas Infinity series of smartphones. “Let’s put a number to Infinity. 22.09.2017. Block your date.” the invite read.

Micromax has sent out ‘Block your date’ invite for an August 22 event, where the company is expected to unveil its Canvas Infinity series of smartphones. “Let’s put a number to Infinity. 22.09.2017. Block your date.” the invite read. The home-grown player could launch three devices – Canvas Infinity, Infinity Pro and Infinity Pro S – with Infinity screen or 18:9 aspect ratio.

Currently, premium smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S8, and LG G6 feature Infinity display. They are priced at Rs 57,900 and Rs 37,789 respectively, though Micromax could price its devices more aggressively in the market. Infinity display refers to bezel less screen with a wider resolution. As against the standard 16:9 aspect ratio in most smartphones, those with Infinity display sport an aspect ratio of 18:9.

With Infinity series, Micromax will try and make a comeback in the mid-range segment, which is largely dominated by Xiaomi, Samsung, and Oppo these days. One of the top players in the Indian smartphone market once, Micromax’s growth has stalled in the last few months thanks to budget offerings by Chinese vendors. In Q4 last year, Micromax had 10 per cent market share in India, and the company saw an annual decline of 20 per cent, according to IDC. We’ll have to wait and watch if Canvas Infinity series turns out out to be a hit for Micromax.

Micromax recently unveiled its Canvas 2 (2017) smartphone priced at Rs 11,999. Micromax Canvas (2017) features a 5-inch HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating. The rear camera is 13MP with f/2.0 aperture and the front camera is a 5MP wide selfie sensor. In our review we said Canvas 2 (2017) is not an attractive proposition in terms of specifications for Rs 11,999. But there are quite a few things that go in favour of this device.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd