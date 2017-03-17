Micromax teases new smartphone, may feature dual-rear cameras

Micromax is teasing a new smartphone which hints at the company’s first device to have a dual-camera setup. Micromax is teasing a new smartphone which hints at the company’s first device to have a dual-camera setup.

Micromax is planning a big announcement, and they’ve already dropped a teaser around the same. The domestic smartphone brand began teasing a GIF on its Twitter account with the caption “Cannot Overlook”, with the letter “O” is highlighted in such a way that it appears to be a dual-camera lens. It’s not known exactly what this new device will be in the Canvas series, or whether Micromax will launch a new series altogether.

But if it does have a dual-camera, it will mark Micromax’s first attempt at bringing the feature to its smartphone range.

For now, Micromax hasn’t released too many details on the smartphone. Of course, speculation has already started on what to expect from the upcoming Micromax device. India Today Tech had earlier reported that the phone will be a high-end one, and it might get launched by the end of March or early April. Evidently, it could be priced anywhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.

However, according to a report from The Economic Times, Micromax will launch two new 4G VoLTE phones in the Indian market, under the Bharat series. The Bharat 1 is said to be a feature phone, whereas the Bharat 2 will be a low-cost smartphone. The latter phone is going to be the first Google “approved” phone, and should cost below Rs 2000. It will have a Java based OS instead of Android. Bharat 1, on the other hand, will be the company’s first 4G VoLTE feature phone. It is expected to be priced at Rs 1,999.

But of course, this dual-rear camera smartphone won’t come cheap. It will also be Micromax’s big comeback phone in the smartphone category, where it hasn’t been doing too well lately.

Micromax was once the second biggest smartphone player in India, but the company has lost ground in the market to Chinese players like Xiaomi, Lenovo, Oppo and Vivo. After a long time Micromax is teasing a new smartphone, so it will be interesting to see what the local manufacturer has in store this time. Now whether that will be good enough to gain the interest of consumers is what will be closely watched.

