Micromax Spark Vdeo with 4G LTE, Google Duo support launched at Rs 4499

Micromax Spark Vdeo smartphone comes with a 4.5-inch display and is powered by a quad-core processor. Micromax Spark Vdeo smartphone comes with a 4.5-inch display and is powered by a quad-core processor.

The Spark Vdeo is a new budget smartphone from Micromax. The phone is priced at Rs 4499 and will be made available through Snapdeal starting March 24.

Spec-wise, Micromax Spark Vdeo boasts a 4.5-inch FWVGA display and is powered by a quad-core processor (unspecified). It features 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 32GB via a microSD card slot. On the camera front, it sports a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 2-megapixel front shooter.

Additionally, the device offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB 2.0. The phone is backed by an 1800mAh battery and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. Further, the Spark Vdeo also comes pre-loaded with the Google Duo app.

Also read: Micromax’s dual camera smartphones could be announced on March 29

The local manufacturer has vernacularised the smartphone experience by allowing users to send text messages in 12 regional languages including English, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, Assamese, Punjabi, Kannada, Gujarati, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali and Marathi.

“We developed Spark Vdeo as an all-in-one phone for easy access to connect with your closed one via a video call. The device will further help us build the consumer use case which goes to show that video will take over text in the coming times,” Shubhajit Sen, CMO at Micromax said in a press statement.

Micromax claims its Spark series has been a big hit with consumers selling more than 2 million units in the market. In the coming days, Micromax may release a high-end smartphone. Evidently, it will come with a dual rear camera setup and could be priced anywhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. The company has already sent out media invites for the launch on March 29, where Micromax is said to unveil the flagship smartphone.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd