Micromax Selfie 3 with 16MP front camera launched at Rs 11,999

Micromax Selfie 3 features a 5-inch FHD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Micromax Selfie 3 features a 5-inch FHD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Micromax Selfie 3 smartphone with 16MP front camera has been launched in India at Rs 11,999. The front shooter incorporates a Samsung sensor with filters, beauty modes, and flash. There’s a feature that converts album into photo sequences that appear together in a slideshow format.

Micromax Selfie 3 gets a 13MP primary camera with Sony sensors. It comes with Auto Scene Detection feature that detects shooting conditions to provide users with options to select the best settings. Micromax has incorporated Portrait mode in Selfie 3 as well. Other features include HDR mode and Night mode.

“With over 93 million selfies being captured every day, people today take and retake pictures of themselves until it mirrors perfection. Moreover, the festive season is around the corner and people love to take selfies with their family and friends. This is the perfect time to launch the Selfie-3, just at the kick start of the festive season, to add fervour among the young consumers. The all new Selfie 3 is ideal for users, delivering fantastic images, great beauty editing tools and capture thir beautiful festive memories perfectly,” said Shubhodip Pal, chief marketing and commercial officer, Micromax.

Micromax Selfie 3 features a 5-inch FHD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. It supports a fingerprint scanner as well. The battery is a 3000 mAh one, which is said to offer a standby time of up to 250 hours and a talk time of up to 11 hours. It supports Bluetooth version 4.2. Micromax Selfie 3 runs Android Nougat and comes with features like voice search, Google Drive, Hangouts for video calls, smart contact prioritisation, and more.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd