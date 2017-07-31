Micromax Selfie 2 with front flash launched in India: Price, key specifications

Micromax Selfie 2 sports an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter with an LED flash. Micromax Selfie 2 sports an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter with an LED flash.

Micromax has launched the Selfie 2, the company’s latest mid-end smartphone in India. At Rs 9,999, Micromax Selfie 2 boasts a metal body and an ultra-fast fingerprint scanner on the back. Micromax Selfie 2 will be available through all the retail stores starting August 1.

As the name suggests, Micromax Selfie 2 is a selfie-centric smartphone. It sports an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter with an LED flash. The soft flash will help eliminating the unnatural selfie under regular flash, claims the company. Flip the phone reveals a 13-megapixel camera with a single LED flash. Microsoft has introduced some new features in the camera app, including a real time Bokeh effect which captures the dept data and blurs the background. In addition, the Super Pixel technology lets you capture images with minimum noise and glare.

Speaking of the specifications, Micromax Selfie 2 features a 5.2-inch display HD 2.5D display. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal memory. The storage is expanded via a microSD card up to 64GB. The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery, which is rated to last for 11 hours and 250 hours of talktime. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. There’s also a 100 day replacement warranty on hardware.

Earlier last week, Micromax’s subsidiary Yu launched the Yunique 2 smartphone. Yu Yunique 2 is priced at Rs 5,999 and it comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera. The smartphone is exclusive to Flipkart.

