Micromax partners with Eros Now to launch Canvas Plex tablet: Price and features

Micromax Canvas Plex will give consumers a one-year premium subscription of the Eros Now app. Micromax Canvas Plex will give consumers a one-year premium subscription of the Eros Now app.

Micromax has partnered with Eros Now to launch a co-created tablet called Canvas Plex. Micromax Canvas Plex comes with one-year premium subscription of the Eros Now app. The tablet features an 8-inch HD Screen, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32 GB ROM. Other features include DTS Sound technology.

Micromax Canvas Plex ships with Eros Now’s library of TV shows, movies, regional language films and videos. Users can watch full-length movies, thematic curated playlists, multi-language subtitles for movies, music video playlists, regional language filters, video progression as well as access a watch list of titles.

“Our partnership with Micromax is part of our philosophy to offer consumers the best in entertainment and a unified video viewing experience across screens and being platform agnostic,” Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital said. “Canvas Plex is our endeavour to bring to our users, content and associations which add value to their overall entertainment experience,” said Micromax co-founder Vikas Jain.

Micromax Canvas Plex be available in offline retail stores from September 1, and the device is priced at Rs 12,999. Both Micromax and Eros Now have partnered with upcoming Bollywood movie Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and select users can meet with the starcast of the film, and also win free movie tickets.

