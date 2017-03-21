Micromax may announce a dual camera smartphone on March 29

Micromax could launch a high-end smartphone on March 29. Micromax could launch a high-end smartphone on March 29.

Micromax has started sending out invites for a smartphone launch on March 29. The invite does not give any hints about the smartphone. It simply says 13 cube, which is equal to 2197. The invite has a ‘MARCH’ date on the right side of 2197 in orange colour with 2 and 9 digits highlighted in the same very colour to signify March 29.

It’s possible that that the 13 cubed could hint at 13MP dual-rear cameras on the rear and a 13MP shooter on the front.Typically of the company, Micromax has been mysterious about the nature of the event. There have been numerous reports about what to expect from the domestic smartphone maker; however, there’s no clarity on the company’s plans.

The roar will silence the noise. Block your date to see the #Extraordinary pic.twitter.com/eYYdnaVhTg — Micromax India (@Micromax_Mobile) March 21, 2017

The prospects of the next-generation smartphone in the Canvas series seems possible. Evidently, it’s being said that Micromax could be preparing to launch a high-end smartphone with dual-rear cameras. Dubbed as E4815 (although it’s uncertain whether this is a codename or the actual name of the device), it will sport a dual-camera module on the rear with 13MP and 5MP at the rear and a 5MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calling.

Also read: Micromax to unveil new smartphone with dual-rear camera, launch imminent

The phone will come with a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display. Under the hood, it will reportedly feature a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750T processor, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The phone will apparently have a metal unibody design and is expected to include a fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button.

Meanwhile, India Today Tech had previously reported that the upcoming smartphone might get launched by the end of March or early April. Apparently, the smartphone could be priced anywhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. Other rumours have hinted Micromax could unveil two new 4G VoLTE phones in the Indian market, under the Bharat series. The Bharat 1 is said to be a feature phone, whereas the Bharat 2 will be a low-cost smartphone.

Micromax was once the second-largest smartphone marker in India, next to Samsung. However, the company has lost ground to Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi. After a long time, Micromax is coming with a new smartphone that’s being touted as the big comeback for the mobile phone maker. Ultimately, only Micromax knows what it has planned for the future, and it isn’t saying a thing until it launches the new smartphone on March 29.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd