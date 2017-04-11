Micromax Evok Note, Power launched exclusively on Flipkart; price starts at Rs 6,999

Both the Evok Note and Power are exclusive to Flipkart and will go on sale starting midnight. Both the Evok Note and Power are exclusive to Flipkart and will go on sale starting midnight.

In a bid to wrestle back the market share from Chinese players’, Micromax has announced its Evok series with two new smartphones – Note and Power. The Evok Note and Power have been launched at Rs. 9,499 and Rs. 6,999 respectively. Both smartphones are exclusive to Flipkart and will go on sale starting midnight.

Micromax Evok Note bears a 5.5-inch Full HD (1080p) and will also feature 2.5D glass on top. The phone is powered by a 1.3GHz octa-core Mediatek MT6753 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage which can be further expanded via a microSD card slot. On the camera front, it sports a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with 5P Largan while also boasting a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter for selfies and video calling. The phone also features a fingerprint scanner and also comes with Secure Space feature for dual profiles. The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

The Evok Power, on the other hand, offers a 5-inch (720p) display and is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The phone comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter. It also gets a 4,000mAh battery and comes with a fingerprint sensor. Both smartphones support 4G LTE connectivity.

With the Evok series, Micromax is chasing to grab the market share from the likes of Lenovo-Motorola, Coolpad, Honor and Xiaomi. All these players have focused on selling their devices through the online channel. While Micromax has no plans to sell its entire smartphone portfolio through Flipkart, the company hopes to taste success with the release of Evok series which will be sold through an exclusive online platform. The Evok series has been developed with inputs from Flipkart. Micromax is looking for a long term partnership with the e-commerce giant.

