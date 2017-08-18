Micromax Evok Dual Note with dual cameras, Android Nougat launched in India: Price, specifications

The big attraction of the Micromax Evok Dual Note is a dual-camera system on the back. The big attraction of the Micromax Evok Dual Note is a dual-camera system on the back.

Micromax Evok Dual Note has been launched in India, featuring a dual-camera setup and Android Nougat. Evok Dual Note is priced at Rs 9,999, and will be made available for sale via Flipkart starting August 22. People looking for a big screen smartphone with dual rear cameras will appreciate the Micromax Evok Dual Note.

The big attraction here is a dual-camera system on the back. There’s a main 13-megapixel shooter with Sony IMX258 paired with a 5-megapixel secondary camera. The secondary camera, when combined with the primary camera, can be used to create background blue effects. The phone also has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera along with a selfie flash in the front.

For those interested in the specifications, the phone promises to deliver a lot of bang for its buck. The device has a metallic body and features a 5.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) with 2.5D Glass. Under the hood is MediaTek’s MT6750 octa-core processor coupled with either 3GB or 4GB RAM. The phone comes with 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 64GB via a microSD card slot.

The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh battery, which the company claims deliver up to 11 hours of talk time on a single charge. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, dual-SIM, USB Type-C for charging, and GPS. Micromax Evok Dual Note runs on Android Nougat out of the box.

Micromax Evok Dual Note will go on sale at 12 am on Tuesday via Flipkart. There are two variants of the smartphone; one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and other with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. At the time of writing, the company has disclosed the price of the base unit.

Flipkart is offering up to Rs 11,000 off on exchange. The e-commerce site is also offering EMI options, which start at Rs 1667 per month, which can be availed through SBI credit cards. Additionally, Micromax has partnered with Idea to offer up to 84GB data with no daily cap and unlimited calling at Rs 443 for 3 months. There are two colour variants of the Evok Dual Note: Gold and Prussian Blue. However, the latter colour option is reserved for the model with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage.

