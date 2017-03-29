Micromax Dual 5 vs OnePlus 3T vs Oppo F3 Plus: What’s the difference?

Who will emerge as the winner? Micromax Dual 5 or OnePlus 3T or Oppo F3 Plus. Who will emerge as the winner? Micromax Dual 5 or OnePlus 3T or Oppo F3 Plus.

Micromax has unveiled its most expensive smartphone yet in the Dual 5. The smartphone is shaping to be the company’s most impressive smartphone, touting dual cameras, enhanced AMOLED screen, special security features, new design and build. However, as impressive as it is, the Dual 5 faces some stiff competition from the likes of Oppo F3 Plus and OnePlus 3T, the latter is our favourite smartphone in the mid-premium segment.

Who will emerge as the winner? Micromax Dual 5 or OnePlus 3T or Oppo F3 Plus. We compare these phones on the basis of specifications and price, to see the Dual 5 has an edge. Once we review the device, we will update the story with a more breakdown.

Micromax Dual 5 vs OnePlus 3T vs Oppo F3 Plus: Design

Many smartphones have been pushing for premium looks, and the Dual 5 is no different. The phone comes with a metal unibody design that makes the Dual 5 quite attractive. But in the hand, the Dual 5 feels like it has an uncanny resemblance to the Quiku Q Terra (now defunct). By comparison, both OnePlus 3T and Oppo F3 Plus also tout metal designs. There are no winners or losers in this segment as all three phones feel sturdy and well built.

Also read: Micromax Dual 5 first impressions: This phone has three good cameras

Micromax Dual 5 vs OnePlus 3T vs Oppo F3 Plus: Display

Packing a 6-inch Full HD (1080p) display, Oppo F3 Plus has the biggest screen over the competition. In our review, we found that the screen was bright and colourful, and the viewing angles were great too. The Dual 5 shared the F3 Plus’ 1080p resolution, but on a smaller 5.5-inch display. Micromax is further hoping to make a difference by using a Super AMOLED panel, meaning the screen should be sharp with excellent colour reproduction. OnePlus 3T, on the other hand, gets a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

OnePlus 3T features a Snapdragon 821 processor paired with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage capacities OnePlus 3T features a Snapdragon 821 processor paired with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage capacities

Micromax Dual 5 vs OnePlus 3T vs Oppo F3 Plus: Hardware

Micromax has opted for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor and couples that with 4GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The result, based on our first impressions, is pretty decent. In our hands-on time, the device felt snappy and the graphics quality is good. OnePlus, on the other hand, has focused on adding the best available processor on the market. Which is why the OnePlus 3T features a Snapdragon 821 processor paired with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage capacities. It should be noted that the device doesn’t support a microSD card slot. Oppo F3 Plus is powered by a Snapdragon 652 processor, promising performance comparable to that of the Dual 5. Additionally, it features 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory, and microSD card support like the Dual 5. All three smartphones support fingerprint scanners and 4G LTE connectivity.

Also read: OnePlus 3T review: A faster smartphone sure, but worth the extra price?

Micromax Dual 5 vs OnePlus 3T vs Oppo F3 Plus: Software

The Dual 5 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the company’s proprietary skin atop. But the phone gets a number of added features alongside an extra layer of security. There’s a special feature called the secret vault, which can be opened only when the fingerprint scanner and does not even show in the app menu. The makers have added anti-theft features as well. OnePlus 3T, on the other hand, is already running Android Nougat. OnePlus 3T’s OxygenOS skin is cleaner than usual, focusing on useful features. We should see it as a plus point over the Dual 5, which is still running an old version of Android. The same can be said about the F3 Plus, which comes with Android Nougat with its ColorOS over the top.

Micromax Dual 5 vs OnePlus 3T vs Oppo F3 Plus: Camera

Micromax says it has added dual rear cameras in the Dual 5 to make the imaging experience better than the competition. The smartphone comes equipped with two 13MP rear cameras (one of them is black and white) and a 13MP on the front. In our first impressions, we wrote that the camera performance was quite good. We want to spend more time with the cameras before making a final verdict.

OnePlus 3T has a 16-megapixel rear-facing camera. The camera can take stunning shots in most conditions, it’s nothing short of spectacular. Though it is no better than the iPhone 7 or the Galaxy S7, but again a better option than the competition. Plus, the phone has got a 16MP front-facing shooter, which is great for selfies.

Oppo F3 Plus scores on the camera front. The phone offers has a 16MP+8MP dual front camera setup.The dual front camera setup makes it the sharpest selfie camera on the market. Plus, the back camera has a 16MP shot which delivered good shots in our week long testing.

Oppo F3 Plus scores on the camera front as it offers 16MP+8MP dual front camera setup. Oppo F3 Plus scores on the camera front as it offers 16MP+8MP dual front camera setup.

Micromax Dual 5 vs OnePlus 3T vs Oppo F3 Plus: Battery

And finally, we come to the battery life. It is perhaps the toughest category in itself. Micromax Dual 5 has a 3200mAh battery which should last a day on a single charge. Also, the phone offers Quick Charge 3.0, but we are yet to test it with the charger that comes in the box. By contrast, OnePlus 3T offers a bigger 3400mAh battery with an added support of Dash Charging technology. Based on our tests, the phone will last more than a day. Oppo F3 Plus, meanwhile, has a 4000mAh battery, which, will last a day and a half. It all takes one and a half hours to fully charge the smartphone from 20 per cent to 45 per cent in just 15 minutes, all thanks to the company’s VOOC technology.

Micromax Dual 5 vs OnePlus 3T vs Oppo F3 Plus: Conclusion

In terms of pricing, Micromax Dual 5 is priced at Rs 24,999 and will go on sale in the second week of April. OnePlus 3T is already available in the market and can be purchased starting Rs. 29,999 and goes up to Rs 34,999 for the 128GB version. Oppo F3 Plus, meanwhile, is priced at Rs. 30,990. It’s quite interesting to compare these phones. All three smartphones have some pros and cons. The key lesson we should all take from this, however, is that this is the best time to get a premium mid-end smartphone withut shelling too much. And yes, you won’t get disappointed whichever you choose. It’s all down to a personal preference.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd