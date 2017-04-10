Micromax Dual 5 to go on sale today: Here’s what you need to know

Micromax Dual 5 smartphone will be going on sale today on Flipkart, and Micromax’s estore. Micromax Dual 5 smartphone will be going on sale today on Flipkart, and Micromax’s estore.

Micromax is going for the premium smartphone game this year, and Dual 5 is the first phone in the series that has been launched. Micromax Dual 5 will go on sale from today on Flipkart.com and Micromax’s own estore.

On the Flipkart website, the Micromax Dual 5 is still listed as coming soon, and users can register and get notifications about the sale. Micromax ecommerce website is also asking people to register for the sale of the phone.

Micromax has not yet specified a time when the phone will be available for buying, though the sale is supposed to start today. In terms of specifications and design, Micromax Dual 5 is unlike any other phone produced by the company. For starters, this is the first phone priced at Rs 24,990 by Micromax, which has usually played in the under Rs 20,000 price range.

On the design front, it has a metal unibody finish with antenna bands on the top and bottom and comes in a gold colour option. In our review, we noted the phone resembles Qiku Q Terra’s design, which was a phone that launched in India in 2015.

Micromax Dual 5’s highlight is the dual rear camera unit with 13MP + 13MP lenses on the back; one is a monochrome lens. The camera lets users take photos with the background blurred, creating a ‘bokeh’ style image, similar to what a lot of other dual camera smartphones are offering. Dual 5 also sports a 13MP front camera, and thus the camera combination stands at 13MP + 13MP + 13MP.

Other specifications of the Dual 5 smartphone is: 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display, and it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor. The phone has 4GB RAM coupled with 128GB storage, which is expandable to 128GB. It has a 3200mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 and runs Android 6.0.1.

Micromax has added quite a few of its own features to the UI, including a secure vault, which can only be accessed by the fingerprint scanner. Users can keep some of their private photos, videos and files in this secure vault. If anyone else takes their phone, they won’t be able to see these photos or videos in the gallery. Micromax has also added an anti-theft feature, which goes whenever the SIM is taken out of the smartphone.

In our review, we said this is one of the best cameras from an Indian manufacturer, and overall the phone didn’t give us much cause to complain.

