Micromax Dual 5 with dual rear camera setup to launch today: How to watch livestream

Micromax Dual 5, company’s new smartphone with dual rear camera setup will launch in India today. The smartphone is said to feature 13MP+13Mp camera setup on the back as well as 13MP camera on the front. Micromax had earlier sent out media invites for the event. It simply says 13 cube, which is equal to 2197 and 2 and 9 digits are highlighted in the same colour to signify March 29. Other details are unknown as of now.

Micromax CEO and co-founder Rahul Sharma told indianexpress.com that his company was a complete player there was just Samsung which has such a play in the market now. “We are available online, offline and across all channels. Others are focussing on just some segments. And these new products will fill the only gap in our portfolio,” he said.

The roar will silence the noise. Block your date to see the #Extraordinary pic.twitter.com/eYYdnaVhTg — Micromax India (@Micromax_Mobile) March 21, 2017

The livestream for the Micromax Dual 5 launch event will start at 12:30 PM. It can be watched on company’s website (http://www.micromaxinfo.com/).

Sharma said the focus of the device was clearly on the camera technology even though it was a complete smartphone. “There is usually a trade-off when it comes to phones. But this is a complete phone that will serve users well for at least a year with no need for updates,” he added. Sharma is confident that the security features in the Dual 5 will also set it apart from competition.

Micromax Dual 5 is expected to feature a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS display. It will be powered by 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750T processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The high-end smartphone from Micromax will have a metal unibody design and fingerprint scanner will be embedded in the home button. Micromax Dual 5 could be priced anywhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000.

