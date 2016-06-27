Micromax Canvas Unite 4, Unite 4 Pro launched with Indus OS 2.0

Micromax Canvas Unite 4 and Unite 4 Pro have been launched by the company. Here’s a quick look at the details. Micromax Canvas Unite 4 and Unite 4 Pro have been launched by the company. Here’s a quick look at the details.

Micromax Canvas Unite 4 and Unite 4 Pro smartphones have been launched by the company, priced at at Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,499 respectively. While Unite 4 Pro will be Snapdeal exclusive, the Unite 4 will be sold in offline stores.

Canvas Unite 4 and Unite 4 Pro come with Indus OS 2.0, which is an OS in 12 regional languages, have a fingerprint sensor, and are 4G-enabled devices.

Micromax says it will target 300 million first time smartphone users in India who are willing to move to smartphones over the next 3 years, but haven’t because they are uncomfortable using a smartphone in English. Micromax claims its Unite series is the most successful range grossing over 2.5 million units in sales till date.

In terms of specs, both Unite 4 and Unite 4 Pro feature a 5 inch IPS HD Display, 8MP AF rear camera+ 5MP FF front camera, and a fingerprint scanner.

But Unite 4 has a MediaTek 1GHz quad-core processor MT6735P processor, 1GB DDR3 RAM + 8GB ROM expandable to 64 and runs Android Marshmallow. It has a 2,500 mAh battery.

The Unite 4 Pro has a 1.3 GHz Quad Core SC9832 2 GB DDR3 RAM +16GB storage expandable to 32GB, runs Android L (upgradeable to Android M) and has a bigger 3900mAh battery.

“We at Micromax believe that the key levers of smartphone category growth are regional language, big screen size, 4G, online and mid premium segment. Regional language support is the most overlooked with Micromax being a pioneer in bringing language smartphones to the country with its Unite series. To address this challenge, we partnered with Indus OS to take a lead in breaking the language barrier and provide users the best localized smartphone experience,” Shubhajit Sen, Chief Marketing Officer, Micromax Informatics.

The two new smartphones come with a refreshed OS-Indus OS 2.0, which supports 12 regional languages, including new additions of Urdu and Assamese. The Indus Keyboard in the Unite 4 and Unite 4 Pro has a hybrid keyboard feature, which allows users to type in a mix of English and regional language using the English keyboard.

It also has patented word predictions, matra predictions and auto-correction features offering a user-friendly smartphone experience. The OS is also equipped with an inbuilt runtime transliteration feature that runs offline as well.

The Text-to-Speech feature allows users to translate any text on the smartphone into audio in any of the offered six Indian languages; Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali and Telugu. This function works on text on the browser, WhatsApp and SMS app.

A recent Counterpoint Research report said, Indus OS had a 5.6 per cent market share in India in Q1 2016, making it the second biggest OS in use in India. The research counted all Android spin-offs as separate operating systems.

