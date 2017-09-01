Micromax Canvas Infinity sold out in first Amazon sale, claims company

Micromax Canvas Infinity is priced at Rs 9,999 and it is exclusive to Amazon. Canvas Infinity is one of the first budget devices from a local smartphone manufacturer to feature 18:9 display aspect ratio. Micromax Canvas Infinity is priced at Rs 9,999 and it is exclusive to Amazon. Canvas Infinity is one of the first budget devices from a local smartphone manufacturer to feature 18:9 display aspect ratio.

Micromax Canvas Infinity smartphone was sold out during its first sale on Amazon, claims the company. However, Micromax did not specify how many units of Canvas Infinity was up for grabs on the e-commerce site. Micromax Canvas Infinity will go on sale next on September 8.

“We are humbled by the response we have received for Canvas Infinity, the registrations in last one week of the launch ran close to half a million mark and today we sold out the available stock,” said Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Commercial officer, Micromax.

Micromax Canvas Infinity is priced at Rs 9,999 and it is exclusive to Amazon. Canvas Infinity is one of the first budget devices from a local smartphone manufacturer to feature 18:9 display aspect ratio. Registrations for Canvas Infinity began August 22. It will also be available offline later.

Micromax Canvas Infinity sports a metal body, and it is powered by the Snapdragon 425 processor. There’s 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. The screen size is 5.7-inches. Canvas Infinity is backed by a 2900mAh and it is claimed to offer a standby time of 260 hours, and a talk time of 11 hours. This is a 4G VoLTE-enabled, dual SIM device.

Read: Micromax Canvas Infinity review: An attractive phone for the price

Micromax Canvas Infinity runs Android 7.1 Nougat, and Google Android O has also been confirmed for the smartphone. Canvas Infinity gets a 13-megapixel camera on the back which comes with a number of modes like real time bokeh, face beauty, auto scene detection, and super pixel. There’s a 16-megapixel front shooter with a selfie flash.

In our review, we said that Micromax Canvas Infinity isn’t perfect, but it doesn’t disappoint either. We liked the fact that Canvas Infinity doesn’t look inferior from a performance standpoint of view. The features that really standout from the rest of the crowd is its taller aspect ratio display and the cameras.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd