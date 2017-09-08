Micromax Canvas Infinity sale on Amazon today at 2 pm

Micromax Canvas Infinity with Full Vision display will go on sale on Amazon India at 2 pm today. Micromax Canvas Infinity with Full Vision display will go on sale on Amazon India at 2 pm today.

Micromax Canvas Infinity, the budget smartphone with Full Vision display which has an 18:9 aspect ratio, will go on sale on Amazon India today. Canvas Infinity’s sale will start at 2 pm on the e-commerce website, and only customers who have pre-registered for the same will be able to get the phone. The Canvas Infinity is priced at Rs 10,000 on the portal.

Amazon says order from “only orders placed from Amazon India/infinity page or those from “the deals widget on the product page, during this defined time period will be successful.” Orders placed from anywhere will be blocked at checkout stage, according to the portal.

Amazon is also offering Rs 250 cashback for those who buy the phone via their Amazon Pay balance. Reliance Jio users can get up to 30 GB additional 4G data from Jio. The telecom provider will give users 5GB extra data with each recharge for a maximum of six recharges during the offer period. A customer will have to go to the MyJio app in order to claim the Voucher.

Specifications of the Micromax Canvas Infinity are 5.7-inch Full Vision display which has a 18:9 aspect ratio. However, this is an HD display with 1440 x 720 pixels resolution. The processor is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 octa-core clocked at 1.4Ghz. The Canvas Infinity phone has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage on board, which is expandable up to 128GB. Micromax has added a dedicated slot for the microSD card on this phone.

Canvas Infinity has a 13MP rear camera, which supports bokeh effect, panorama, etc and the front camera is 6MP. The smartphone runs Android Nougat OS 7.0 with Micromax’s own customization on top. It has a 2900 mAh lithium-ion battery and a fingerprint sensor as well.

