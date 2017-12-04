Micromax Canvas Infinity with 18:9 display, dual selfie cameras launched in India

Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro is a slightly better version of the original Canvas Infinity. Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro is a slightly better version of the original Canvas Infinity.

Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro has been launched with a bezel-less display and dual selfie cameras. Priced at Rs 13,999, the Canvas Infinity Pro will go on sale in India via Flipkart from December 6 midnight onwards. This is the second smartphone from the domestic manufacturer to feature a bezel-less design. Its Canvas Infinity Pro was launched in August this year at a price of Rs 9,999.

The Canvas Infinity Pro offers a 5.7-inch Full Vision display (18:9) with a screen resolution of 1440×720 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. A microSD card slot is given for memory expansion (up to 128GB). The phone runs Android 7.1 Nougat and has a 3000mAh battery. There’s a fingerprint scanner which can be seen on the back of the device.

On the imaging front, the device gets a 16MP rear camera, as well as a 20MP + 8MP dual-front camera setup. Given that it features dual selfie cameras, users can take advantage of the portrait mode. Connectivity options on the Canvas Infinity Pro include dual-SIM, OTG support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, microUSB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

“We understand that in the mid- premium range smartphones, consumers demand a complete package – a smartphone that has best in class cameras, screen that is large enough for content viewing, battery that doesn’t drain in a day and off course aesthetics that are head turner. We truly believe that Infinity Pro is that package and our consumers will be delighted with the pricing as well. We are known to bring revolutionary products within the range of millions of Indians and this is another step in that direction,” said Shubhodhip Pal, Chief Operating Officer, Micromax Informatics.

