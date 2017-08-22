Micromax Canvas Infinity launch today: Live stream, expected price, specifications, and more

Micromax Canvas Infinity will be launched in India today, featuring the 18:9 aspect ratio. Micromax Canvas Infinity will be launched in India today, featuring the 18:9 aspect ratio.

After days of rumours and speculation, Micromax Canvas Infinity will finally be launched today. Micromax’s unusual looking smartphone will be shown off to the press, giving us a first proper look at the device. If you’re keen in getting to know about the Canvas Infinity but don’t have the invite, you can watch the launch event online. Simply head to the live webcast below, where you can stream the entire event, which is set to kick off at 12 pm IST.

Micromax has already made it clear that it is coming with a new range of smartphones under the Infinity series, which is evident from the invites sent to the press. Based on the invite, it’s clear that the phone does not look similar to the company’s previous phones with thick bezels. We’ve seen a lot of leaks for the Canvas Infinity over the past few days, which suggests that the phone will have the 18:9 aspect ratio, instead of the usual 16:9 aspect display. The 18:9 ratio has been seen on the LG G6 and later on the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ smartphones.

It is expected to be a mid-range handset and it will sport a metal body, which is interesting. LG has also launched LG Q6 with a similar full vision display. Based on the leaks, Canvas Infinity phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 425 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, and a screen size of 5.7-inches.

It is said to run Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box with minimum bloatware apps pre-loaded on the device. The battery will be a 2900mAh capacity one, and the phone will sport a 13-megapixel camera on the back, and a 16-megapixel shooter on the front with a selfie flash. Rumours have suggested that it could be priced under Rs 12,000, though the official pricing will be announced at the launch event itself.

At the moment we don’t know exactly when Micromax plans to bring the smartphone to the market, but we do know that the company has high hopes from the Canvas Infinity. It will be the first time a local smartphone manufacturer is coming with the phone with the unusual 18:9 display aspect ratio on a budget smartphone.

