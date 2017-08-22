Micromax Canvas Infinity and LG Q6: Two affordable phones with Infinity display

Micromax Canvas Infinity is here, and this is probably the first time a company is bringing Infinity display in budget smartphone. For people who don’t understand what Infinity screen in a smartphone is, its essentially devices with 18:9 aspect ratio. Micromax Canvas Infinity is here, and this is probably the first time a company is bringing Infinity display in budget smartphone. For people who don’t understand what Infinity screen in a smartphone is, its essentially devices with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Micromax Canvas Infinity is here, and this is probably the first time a company is bringing Infinity display in budget smartphone. Canvas Infinity is priced at Rs 9,999 and it sports an aspect ratio of 18:9 like we saw on Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6 smartphones. Registrations for Micromax Canvas Infinity have already begun and the device will go on sale starting September 1 on Amazon India.

Talking about affordable smartphone Infinity display smartphones, there’s one more device that comes to mind – LG Q6. Though not exactly a budget smartphone, the LG Q6 does qualify as a lesser expensive option when compared to premium devices that feature Infinity display. LG Q6 is priced at Rs 14,990 and it is exclusive to Amazon in India.

Let u take a look at the features, specifications of Micromax Canvas Infinity and LG Q6:

Micromax Canvas Infinity, LG Q6 Design and Display

Micromax Canvas Infinity sports a metal body design with metal frames surrounding the phone. There’s a 2.5D curved glass coating on the front and the screen has thin bezels on top and bottom. The fingerprint scanner is at the back. The 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone supports two SIM cards and there’s a separate slot for a microSD card. Micromax Canvas Infinity has a removable back. The smartphone uses a USB 2.0 port for charging and a headphone jack is present at the top of the phone.

Micromax Canvas Infinity gets a 5.7-inch display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Thanks to Infinity display, the Canvas Infinity looks taller than other phones with the same screen size.

LG Q6 gets a unibody design with plastic back and glossy finish. There’s metal frames on the sides. The Q6 is being touted as a sleek phone that “comfortably fits in one hand.” LG Q6 features a 5.5 inch FHD+ FullVision display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and pixel density of 442ppi. The aspect ratio is 18:9.

Micromax Canvas Infinity, LG Q6 Processor, Battery, and Storage

Micromax Canvas Infinity is powered by the Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. It supports expandable storage via a microSD card. In our first impressions we said the overall performance of the Canvas Infinity was fine. We could open web pages, load apps, and play games like Super Mario Run without the device stuttering. Micromax Canvas Infinity is backed by a 2900mAh, claimed to provide a standby time of 260 hours, and a talk time of 11 hours.

LG Q6 runs an Octo-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU. There’s 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory along with support for expandable storage of up to 2TB. The Q6 has two nano SIM card slots and a microSD card slot. The battery is a 3,000mAh one and the device uses USB Type 2.0 for charging.

Micromax Canvas Infinity, LG Q6 Camera

Micromax Cnvas Infinity gets a 13MP shooter at the back with an f/2.0 aperture. In our first impressions, the initial results were fairly decent. However, we don’t really see the camera being a selling point of the device. Other features of the camera includes real time bokeh mode, face beauty, auto scene detection, and super pixel. The front camera is 16MP with selfie flash.

LG Q6 features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter with 10-degree wide angle. Users can take selfies to instantly share them on social media as well as friends.

Micromax Canvas Infinity, LG Q6 Software

Micromax Canvas Infinity ships with Android 7.1 Nougat and the company has promised Android O update for the device as well. LG Q6 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat with LG UI 5.0 on top.

