Micromax Canvas 2 (2017) First Impressions: Can it keep up with the competition?

Micromax re-launched its popular Canvas 2 smartphone couple of weeks back with updated specifications, and an all-new design in India. The original Micromax Canvas 2 was launched in 2012 and it was one of the successful smartphone for Micromax in its time.

The new Canvas 2 (2017) comes at a price of Rs 11,999 and is available all across India. Micromax is offering free screen replacement warranty as well as an Airtel SIM card with free 4G data and calling offer to make it an even better proposition for consumers in offline market. Here is our first impression of the Micromax Canvas 2 (2017).

Micromax Canvas 2 (2017) Specifications: 5-inch HD (720 x 1280 pixels) Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display | Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor | Mali T720-MP1 GPU | 3GB RAM | 16GB of internal storage | 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM | 13MP rear camera with LED flash | 5MP front-facing camera | 3050mAh battery | Fingerprint sensor on home button |

Micromax Canvas 2 (2017): Design, Display and Cameras

The design of new Micromax Canvas 2 is nothing like the old one. The compact body with 5-inch display upfront makes it easy to hold. Micromax has included a fingerprint sensor on the home button, and it is lighting fast. The back panel is removable, but the battery is not. The glossy finish at the back makes it prone to fingerprints and smudges.

Micromax Canvas 2 (2017) gets two Micro-SIM card slots and a microSD card slot Micromax Canvas 2 (2017) gets two Micro-SIM card slots and a microSD card slot

While the build quality is not that bad, but if you compare it with the competition in this price bracket, then the new Micromax Canvas 2 doesn’t stand a chance. The plastic feels cheap, and not really any kind of improvement over its older 2012 model.

But having said that, there is one thing Micromax Canvas 2 has in this price bracket, which no other smartphone does, at least for now. The big highlight of Micromax Canvas 2 is its 5-inch Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display. Micromax is touting this as an unbreakable display, thought that’s a claim we’ll have to test out fully.

Even if you somehow manage to break the display, then you still not need to worry because the Canvas 2 comes with one time free screen replacement warranty for one year.

Micromax Canvas 2 (2017) black colour variant has glossy back finish Micromax Canvas 2 (2017) black colour variant has glossy back finish

Micromax Canvas 2, the phone packs a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. We did play around with the two cameras a little, and as far as our first impression goes, we’d say this is still fairly average.

The primary rear camera takes a little bit longer to focus, however the shots come clear and in sharp focus. As far as the detailing of shots goes, it does capture fine details in daylight. But low-light shots will come out grainy.

Micromax Canvas 2 (2017): Processor, RAM and storage

The Micromax Canvas 2 2017 packs a 1.3 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. If you look at the competition, then Canvas 2 packs very entry-level specifications, especially when at a price of Rs 10,999, you can get a Xiaomi Redmi 4 with Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Micromax Canavs 2 (2017) runs latest Micromax Canavs 2 (2017) runs latest Google Android 7.0 Nougat OS

But Micromax Canvas 2 is targeted for offline market, and will be easily available at any retail store near you. So the USP here is that you don’t have to worry about online flash sales.

In our limited time with the device, we found the overall performance to be average. While software transitions appear smooth, the phone does lag a little. In our review, we’ll be putting it through various benchmark tests and heavy graphic gaming to be able to tell you a bit more about the processing power.

Micromax Canavs 2 sports 16GB internal storage, which is less for a mid-range smartphone these days considering 32GB has become the base variant at this price point. However, the handset gets a dedicated microSD card slot apart from two-SIM card slots. Users have an option to increase the storage via microSD card with up to 64GB additional capacity.

Micromax Canvas 2 (2017): OS, fingerprint sensor and battery

Micromax Canvas 2 runs the latest Android 7.0 Nougat OS out-of-the-box, and this makes the smartphone one of very few to get latest Android operating system in offline market. Micromax has done some tweaking in the OS, but at least they’ve launched this with Nougat.

The fingerprint sensor sits below the 5-inch display. The pill-shaped capactive style fingerprint sensor is very responsive, and unlocks the smartphone quickly.

Micromax Canvas 2 (2017) features capactive style fingerprint sensor like Micromax Canvas 2 (2017) features capactive style fingerprint sensor like OnePlus 3

Canvas 2 features a non-removable 3050mAh battery, but there is no fast charging support. We got around 8 hours average with this phone’s battery, which isn’t too great if you consider the competition. All you get is a 5V / 1.5A two-pin charger with Micro-USB cable in the box.

Micromax Canvas 2 (2017): Final Verdict

Honestly, Micromax Canvas 2 is not an attractive proposition in terms of specifications for Rs 11,999. But there are quite a few things that go in favour of this device. Micromax Canavs 2 comes with Gorilla Glass 5, one year free display replacement. Also this one comes with Android Nougat. The company has also partnered with Airtel offering one year of free 4G data (FUP 1GB per day) with unlimited free calling to any mobile network, which is pretty attractive for those want such an offer.

