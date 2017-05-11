Micromax Canvas 2 (2017) launched with Android Nougat, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Canvas 2 has been launched in India at a price of Rs. 11,999. Canvas 2 has been launched in India at a price of Rs. 11,999.

Micromax Canvas series is back. Indian smartphone maker Micromax has launched Canvas 2 (2017), in a relaunching the series that build the company’s reputation in the smartphone segment. The phone’s USP is that it comes with the new Corning Gorilla Glass 5 2.5D cover glass which is very rare in this price range.

Priced at Rs 11,999, the phone will have a one-year one-screen guarantee. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 can apparently withstand falls from up to 1.6 meters — the average ‘selfie taking height’ — and is scratch resistant. The phone comes with unlimited prepaid talk time and data from Airtel for new and existing users. This is 600 minutes of talktime a month and 1GB data a day.

CMO Shubhajit Sen said the phone will plug a gap Micromax had in the Rs 8,000 to Rs 15,000 segment which has a lot of volume in India now. The Canvas 2 has a 8.5mm thickness and weighs 160 grams. It comes with a 5-inch HD display with 400nits brightness. The rear camera is 13MP with f2.0 aperture and a software driven bokeh effect. It has a 5MP wide selfie camera with a 4P lens.

Running Android Nougat, Canvas 2 is powered by a quad-core 1.3GHz Mediatek 6737 processor with 3GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. It has a fingerprint scanner and a 3050mAh battery. This is the first Android Nougat phone from Micromax. The phone is 4G VoLTE.

One interesting software addition in a pull up control pad for accessing commonly used feature. The phone is available in Chrome and Champagne colours. The phone will be available across offline channels.

