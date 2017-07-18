Micromax Canvas 1 launched in India: Price, specifications and features

At Rs 6,999, Micromax Canvas 1 is squarely aimed at the masses. At Rs 6,999, Micromax Canvas 1 is squarely aimed at the masses.

Micromax has launched a new smartphone under its ‘Canvas’ series – the Canvas 1. At Rs 6,999, Micromax Canvas 1 is squarely aimed at the masses. The phone is already available for purchase in the market via offline retail channels. It comes in two colour options – Matte Black and Chrome Black.

Canvas 1 sports a 5-inch 2.5D display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It is a powered by a MediaTek MT6737, quad-core 1.3GHz Processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, which can be expanded up to 32GB via a microSD card slot. The device is backed by a 2500mAh battery, which will last up to 7 hours on a single charge.

On the camera front, the smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash light and a 5-megapixel front-facing selfie shooter. The 4G VoLTE-enabled Canvas 1 runs on Android Nougat out of the box. Canvas 1 is also first smartphone to come with a 100-day replacement promise on any hardware issue (as part of 1 year warranty), claims Micromax.

Micromax Canvas 1 also comes with OTG support, which simply means, it can be connected to the serial communications, Keyboards/Mice, Game controllers and can easily import photos from a camera. Connectivity options include Dual SIM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 and GPS.

Of late, Micromax has increased its focus on the budget segment to regain the lost market share. The domestic company, which was among the top smartphone makers in India a few years back, has been overshadowed with the rise of Chinese players such as Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi, among others. Micromax recently launched the Canvas 2 in India at a price of Rs 11,999.

