Micromax Bharat 1 vs Reliance JioPhone vs Karbonn A40 Indian: Price, specs, recharge offers compared

So, how do Micromax Bharat 1, Karbonn A40 Indian, and JioPhone differ in terms of price, features, and specifications? We find out. So, how do Micromax Bharat 1, Karbonn A40 Indian, and JioPhone differ in terms of price, features, and specifications? We find out.

Following in the footsteps of Reliance Jio JioPhone, BSNL and Micromax have launched the Bharat 1 4G VoLTE feature phone in India. Micromax Bharat 1 sells at Rs 2,200 and it comes bundled with calling and data plans from BSNL. However, unlike JioPhone, people won’t have to return Bharat 1 after three years of use. Though a smartphone, another contender in the affordable 4G VoLTE category is Karbonn A40 Indian, which ships with data offers from Airtel.

So, how do Micromax Bharat 1, Karbonn A40 Indian, and JioPhone differ in terms of price, features, and specifications? We find out:

Micromax Bharat 1, Karbonn A40 Indian, and Reliance JioPhone price in India and availability

Micromax Bharat 1 comes at Rs 2,200, and this is BSNL’s first-ever 4G VoLTE feature phone in partnership with Micromax. Bharat 1 will hit the shelves on October 20. The 4G VoLTE-enable device will be completely manufactured in India, and users will get Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app pre-loaded on the device.

Reliance Jio JioPhone is effectively priced at Rs 0. However, users will have to pay a refundable deposit of Rs 1,500 – Rs 500 at the time of booking and Rs 1,000 at delivery. The amount is refundable after three years, given users return the JioPhone in a working condition. Jio is yet to resume second round of pre-bookings for JioPhone. Currently, it is completing the first phase of deliveries for people who pre-ordered it.

Read: BSNL, Micromax launch Bharat 1 4G VoLTE feature phone at Rs 2,200

Karbonn A40 Indian, on the other hand, is effectively priced at Rs 1,399, though the company is asking people to pay Rs 2,899 for it. Karbonn says it will refund Rs 1,500 as cashback to users over a period of three years. People won’t have to return Karbonn A40 Indian in order to get a refund. Karbonn A40 Indian can be bought via major retail stores across India.

Micromax Bharat 1, Karbonn A40 Indian, and Reliance JioPhone recharge offers

Micromax Bharat 1 users will get unlimited call and Internet services from BSNL at a monthly recharge of Rs 97. Unlike JioPhone, Bharat 1 can be used with SIM cards from other telecom operators as well like Airtel, Idea, Vodafone, etc. Though BSNL doesn’t have a 4G network in India as of now, Bharat 1 being a 4G VoLTE-enabled phone will work with other 4G networks in India.

Reliance Jio JioPhone is effectively priced at Rs 0. However, users will have to pay a refundable deposit of Rs 1,500 – Rs 500 at the time of booking and Rs 1,000 at delivery. Reliance Jio JioPhone is effectively priced at Rs 0. However, users will have to pay a refundable deposit of Rs 1,500 – Rs 500 at the time of booking and Rs 1,000 at delivery.

Reliance Jio has a couple of data plans for JioPhone users, which includes a Rs 153 monthly pack as well as Rs 24 and Rs 54 sachet packs. With Jio’s Rs 153 plan, users will get 500MB data per day for 28 days along with unlimited voice calls and SMS. The Rs 24 and Rs 54 plans offer the same benefits but with a day’s and a week’s validity respectively.

Must Read: Airtel Karbonn A40 Indian vs Reliance JioPhone: Price in India, data plans, terms and conditions

Karbonn A40 Indian users can recharge with Airtel’s Rs 169 plan to get unlimited calling, 0.5GB 4G data per day for 28 days. Now people will have to recharge with Rs 169 consecutively for 36 months in order to be eligible for Rs 1,500 cashback. While Rs 500 will be credited to user’s Airtel Payments Bank account after 18 months, the rest Rs 1,000 will be given on completion of 36 months or three years.

Micromax Bharat 1, Karbonn A40 Indian, and Reliance JioPhone specifications

In terms of specifications, Micromax Bharat 1 is quite similar to JioPhone. Bharat 1 is a 4G VoLTE-enabled dual SIM smartphone, which features a 2.4-inch QVGA display. Powered by a Snapdragon processor, it gets 512MB RAM and 4GB ROM. Bharat 1 is backed by a 2000mAH battery. Coming to camera specifications, there’s a 2MP sensor on the rear and a VGA quality shooter on the front.

Reliance Jio JioPhone has a 2.4inch QVGA TFT screen, and it runs Kai OS. The 4G VoLTE-enabled feature phone is powered by 1GHz Dual-core processor with 512MB RAM and 4GB ROM. The storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. This is a single SIM phone that supports a nano SIM card. There’s a 2MP rear camera, while the front shooter is 0.3MP.

Reliance Jio JioPhone gets a 2000 mAh Li-ion battery. Connectivity options include: Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 with BLE, GPS, a USB 2.0 port, and NFC.

Karbonn A40 Indian smartphone sports a 4-inch WVGA capacitive touchscreen, and it is powered 1.3 Ghz processor. There’s 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM, which is expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card. karbonn A40 Indian is a dual SIM smartphone, and it runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

Read: Airtel Karbonn 4G mobile vs Reliance JioPhone: Detailed look at terms and conditions

Karbonn A40 Indian gets a 2MP rear camera and 0.3MP front shooter. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot, and a micro USB port. It supports 4G connectivity, GPRS, and EDGE.

Micromax Bharat 1, Karbonn A40 Indian, and Reliance JioPhone apps and features

Micromax Bharat 1 ships with BHIM app as well as Micromax Entertainment. The UPI (Unified Payments Interface)-based app was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December, and it is available for Android as well as iOS platforms. It lets people send and receive money to other UPI accounts or addresses or via IFSC (Indian Financial System Code) and MMID (Mobile Money Identifier) Code to users who don’t have a UPI-based bank account.

With Reliance Jio JioPhone, users will get company’s suite of apps like MyJio, JioMusic, JioTV, JioCinema, JioXpressNews etc pre-loaded. Notably, JioPhone doesn’t support apps like Facebook and WhatsApp as of now.

Karbonn A40 Indian gets Airtel apps including MyAirtel, Airtel TV, and Wynk Music. Additionally, users will get access to all apps on Google Play Store, which can be downloaded on the smartphone.

Another unique feature of JioPhone is that it packs company’s voice-assistant Hello Jio, which is a rarity on feature phones. People can ask the virtual assistant to perform tasks like composing SMS, opening app, etc using voice commands.

Micromax Bharat 1, JioPhone as well as Karbonn A40 Indian smartphones support a total of 22 Indian languages which includes Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, and more.

Video of the day

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd