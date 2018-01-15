Micromax Bharat Go, the first Android Oreo Go Edition smartphone will launch later this month

Micromax Bharat Go is expected to cost under Rs 2000 when it hits the market by end of this month. Micromax Bharat Go is expected to cost under Rs 2000 when it hits the market by end of this month.

Micromax has announced the Bharat Go, the company’s first Android Go smartphone in the market. Targeted at first-time smartphone buyers and mostly those with feature phones, Bharat Go promises to deliver optimized Android experience for millions of Indian consumers. Pricing and specifications have not revealed at this point. Bharat Go is expected to cost under Rs 2000 when it hits the market by end of this month.

At this year’s I/O, Google first announced Android Go – a version of its mobile operating system tailored made for low-end smartphones. Last month, Google said Android Oreo (Go Edition) is launching with Android 8.1 Oreo. The idea behind Android Oreo (Go Edition) is simple, to increase the penetration of smartphones in India where feature phones remain popular in rural areas and small towns.

The skinned-down OS is optmised for low-end devices with 512MB to 1GB RAM; plus, a Go version will feature several enhancements. Thanks to modifications being made to the OS, the average app is now 15 per cent faster on an Android Go phone, while the storage that pre-installed Google apps need is 50 per cent smaller on this new light OS. Additionally, Go Edition devices also comes with a toned-down version of Google Play Store that recommends the apps most compatible with budget smartphone.

A plethora of Go versions of apps will also come bundled that are designed to run smoothly on Android Go (Oreo Edition) smartphones. The list of optimised apps include the Google Go, Google Assistant Go, YouTube Go, Google Maps Go, Gmail Go, Gboard, Google Play, Chrome, and the new Files Go app by Google.

Google is betting big on the success of Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphones, which is why it has partnered with a number of smartphone manufacturers. Other than Micromax, HMD Global is likely to launch its first Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone sometime in the first half of the year. Dubbed the Nokia 1, the device is said to feature a 5-inch display, 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory.

