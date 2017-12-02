Micromax Bharat 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi 5A: Specifications, features, price, launch offers compared

Micromax Bharat 5 gets a 5.2-inch HD display with 400 nits brightness and a 2.5D glass coating on top. Micromax Bharat 5 gets a 5.2-inch HD display with 400 nits brightness and a 2.5D glass coating on top.

Micromax Bharat 5 smartphone has been launched in India. The Bharat 5 is an addition to company’s ‘Bharat’ series of affordable 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphones. The highlight of Micromax Bharat 5 is it’s 5,000mAh battery, said to offer a standby time of 500 hours.

Priced at Rs 5,555, the Bharat 5 directly competes with Xiaomi Redmi 5A in India. The Redmi 5A starts at Rs 4,999 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The battery is a 3000mAh one, which the company claims will offer a standby time of 8 days. Both Micromax Bharat 5 and Xiaomi Redmi 5A run Android Nougat.

So, how do Micromax Bharat 5 and Xiaomi Redmi 5A stack up in terms of features and specifications? We find out:

Micromax Bharat 5 and Xiaomi Redmi 5A Design and Display

Micromax Bharat 5 gets a 5.2-inch HD display with 400 nits brightness and a 2.5D glass coating on top. Xiaomi Redmi 5A features a 5-inch HD display with a pixel density of 296 ppi. The Redmi 5A measures 140.4 x 70.1 x 8.35 mm, and it weighs 137 grams. Xiaomi Redmi 5A will be available in Gold, Rose Gold, and Dark Grey colour options.

Micromax Bharat 5 and Xiaomi Redmi 5A Camera

Micromax Bharat 5 has a 5MP rear camera with auto-focus, f/2.2 aperture, flash and time lapse. Other modes supported include Panorama, Time Lapse, Watermark, Beauty Mode, and Bokeh. The front shooter is 5MP with 1.4um pixel size, Portrait mode, Time Lapse, Watermark, Beauty mode, and 83.3 degree wide-angle lens.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A sports a 13MP rear camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture, LED flash, Low light enhancement, HDR, Panorama, Burst mode, Face recognition, and Real-time filters. There’s a 5MP front camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture, Selfie countdown, and Face recognition. Redmi 5A’s camera supports 1080p and 720p video recording at 30fps.

Micromax Bharat 5 and Xiaomi Redmi 5A Processor, Memory, and Battery

Micromax Bharat 5 is powered by a 64-Bit 1.3GHz Quad-core Mediatek processor with 1GB RAM and 16GB ROM (expandable up to 64GB via a microSD card slot). It packs a 5,000mAh battery, which is said to offer a standby time of up to 500 hours. The Bharat 5 comes with OTG support which means the Bharat 5 also doubles up as a powerbank. It runs Android Nougat.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A is a dual SIM phone, that supports nano SIM cards. It runs on Xiaomi’s native MIUI 9, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. Powered by 1.4GHz Quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor, it comes in two storage options – 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 3GB RAM +32GB storage. There’s Adreno 308 GPU for enhanced graphics performance.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A is backed by a 3000mAh non-removable battery, that is claimed to give up to 8 days of standby time. Conectivity options include Bluetooth 4.1, Bluetooth HID, 801.12 b/g/n, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, 2.4 Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi Direct, and Wi-Fi Display. The Redmi 5A supports Infrared, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, and Ambient light sensor.

Micromax Bharat 5 and Xiaomi Redmi 5A Price in India, Launch offers

Micromax Bharat 5 costs Rs 5,555. People who purchase the phone will get 50GB free data from Vodafone. Under this plan, any new or existing Vodafone user who buys Bharat 5 will be eligible for 10GB free data every month for five months. Micromax Bharat 5 is available at offline retail stores across the country.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A is priced at Rs 4,999 for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant and Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. However, users should note that the actual price of the base model is Rs 5,999 and not Rs 4,999. A discount on the phone is currently valid for the first five million units.

Redmi 5A will go on sale in India starting December 7 from Flipkart and Mi.com/in. The phone will also be made available from the company’s offline retail partners, including Sangeetha, Poorvika, UniverCell and E-Zone, among others.

People who buy the Redmi5A will get an additional cashback of Rs 1,000 from Reliance Jio. Users need to recharge with Rs 199 pack for 12 months in order to become eligible for the cashback. Under this offer, users will get 10 vouchers of Rs 100 each at the end of 12 months period.

