Micromax Bharat 5 Pro with 5000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

Micromax Bharat 5 Pro has been launched in India, featuring a 5000mAh battery and Face Unlock feature. The Bharat 5 Pro is priced at Rs 7999 and will be available in a black colour option. The device is squarely aimed at Xiaomi Redmi 5, which was launched earlier today.

The 4G-enabled Bharat 5 Pro is an entry-level smartphone with a 5.2-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. A microSD card slot is also available for memory expansion. Perhaps the highlight of the Bharat 5 is its 5000mAh battery, which according to the company can last for more than 2 days on a single charge. Micromax says the Bharat 5 Pro will offer a standby of 21 days. Redmi 5, on the other hand, is said to offer 17 days of standby time.

Micromax is also offering a Face Unlock feature, as well as a fingerprint scanner. On the imaging front, you will find a 13MP rear and a 5MP front camera with an LED flash. The dual-SIM smartphone comes with a slew of connectivity options including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, MicroUSB connectivity, and GPS. The Bharat 5 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat.

Micromax Bharat 5 Pro faces tough competition in the entry-level segment from the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 5, Infinix Hot S3, Samsung Galaxy J2, and Moto E4 Plus, among others. Domestic smartphone company has been going through a rough phase for the past few months as it struggles to compete with Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Lenovo. Micromax’s last big smartphone in the market was the Canvas Infinity.

