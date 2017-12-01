Micromax Bharat 5 launch in India today: Expected price, features, and more

Micromax Bharat 5 is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery, which will be the highlight of the device. Micromax Bharat 5 is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery, which will be the highlight of the device.

Micromax Bharat 5, a 4G VoLTE-enabled budget smartphone is set to launch in India today. The company has already sent out invites for an event in Gurugram. The invite features the tagline that reads, “Witness the ‘Power of 5”. Bharat 5 is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery, which will be the highlight of the device.

Micromax has put out teasers for the device on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter. Micromax Bharat 5 could support fast charging technology as well.

Micromax Bharat 5 is expected to cost in the vicinity of Rs 5,000, and it will directly compete with Xiaomi Redmi 5A which is priced at Rs 4,999. Redmi 5A is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. Rumours have also claimed that the Bharat 5 could come with a dual-camera setup on the back, though there’s no official confirmation on technical specifications of the Bharat 5.

Micromax’s Bharat series consists of budget-friendly 4G VoLTE-enabled devices. The series made a debut with Bharat 2 smartphone, which was launched in April at Rs 3,499. Micromax claims to have sold over half a million units of Bharat 2 smartphones within 50 days of its launch. Micromax Bharat 1 was announced in partnership with BSNL, and the device is priced at Rs 2,200.

Micromax Bharat 2 Plus, Bharat 3, and Bharat 4 smartphones were unveiled by the company in September. The Bharat 3 bears a price-tag of Rs 4,499, while the Bharat 4 costs Rs 4,999. Both the smartphones run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. Micromax Bharat 3 and Bharat 4 feature 1GB RAM and 8GB storage which is expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card.

