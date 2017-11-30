Micromax Bharat 5 launch set for Friday, likely to compete against Xiaomi Redmi 5A

Micromax will likely to launch its Bharat 5 smartphone in India on Friday. Micromax will likely to launch its Bharat 5 smartphone in India on Friday.

Micromax has officially sent out invites for an event on December 1, where it presumably launch the Bharat 5 smartphone. The invite doesn’t specifically mention the name Bharat 5, but the upcoming phone has been in the news lately. The press event is scheduled to take place in Gurugram, at 12:00pm (IST) on Friday.

Although the company has already sent out the invites, no hints at what device might be announced there have been revealed. The invite features the tagline that reads, “Witness the ‘Power of 5”, which hints at a smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery life. Rumors have also claimed that the Bharat 5 could come with a dual-camera setup on the back, though the company has remained tight-lipped on the subject.

No technical specifications of the Bharat 5 are available at the moment, but it’s going to be a budget device. Like the company’s other smartphones in the Bharat range, the new Bharat 5 will be pitched as an entry-level phone. Micromax’s Bharat range currently consists of four smartphones, including the Bharat 2, Bharat 3, Bharat 4 and Bharat 1. All these phones are budget friendly devices, offering quality specifications and features.

We can expect the Bharat 5 to be launch in the vicinity of Rs 5000. If Micromax makes the Bharat 5 available at that price, the smartphone could be in a position to compete against the likes of Nokia 2 and Xiaomi Redmi 5A. The latter phone has been launched with a 5-inch HD display and 3000mAh battery. The 2GB RAM and 32GB version is priced at Rs 4,999, while the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant costs Rs 6,999. The smartphone will be made available in the market starting December 7.

