Micromax Bharat 2 Plus, Bharat 3, and Bharat 4 launched: Key specifications and features

Micromax Bharat 2 Plus, Bharat 3, and Bharat 4 smartphones have been unveiled by the company. The devices are listed on Micromax’s website along with full specifications, though price hasn’t been revealed as of now. Bharat 2 Plus, Bharat 3, and Bharat 4 are 4G VoLTE-enabled phones an addition to company’s Bharat series which was introduced with Bharat 2 in April. Micromax claims to have sold over half a million units of Bharat 2 smartphones within 50 days of its launch.

Let us take a look at full specifications Bharat 2 Plus, Bharat 3, and Bharat 4:

Micromax Bharat 2 Plus

Micromax Bharat 2 Plus gets a 4-inch WVGA TFT display with a resolution of 480 x 800 pixels. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat. Backed by a 1,600mAh battery, it is claimed to offer up to 16 hours of talk time and 160 hours of stand by time. Bharat 2 Plus sports a bar design and it weighs 120 grams. Dimensions of the smartphone are 125 x 63.4 x 10.8 mm.

Micromax Bharat 2 Plus has a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front shooter. The primary camera is capable of shooting HD videos. There’s 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. Sensors include Accelerometer. This is a dual SIM device that features a micro USB 2.0 slot for charging. It supports GPS, HSPA, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and WAP.

Micromax Bharat 3

Micromax Bharat 3 features a 4.5-inch WVGA TFT display with a resolution of 480 x 854 pixels. It weighs around 130 grams and runs Android 7.0 Nougat. Powered by a MT6737M processor, the pone comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage which is expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card.

Micromax Bharat 3 packs a 2000mAh battery which is claimed to offer 170-180 hours of stand by time and 6-7 hours of talk time.

Micromax Bharat 3 packs a 2000mAh battery which is claimed to offer 170-180 hours of stand by time and 6-7 hours of talk time. There’s a 2MP primary camera with flash while the front camera is 5MP. It can shoot HD videos. The dual SIM phone supports gravity sensors. Connectivity options include a USB version 2.0 slot for charging and a 3.5mm headset jack. Other features include support for GPS, HSPA, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM, GPS, GSM/CDMA GSM, and WAP.

Micromax Bharat 4

Micromax Bharat 4 sports a 5-inch HD TFT display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. It gets a 2500mAH battery said to offer 170-180 hours of stand by time, and 6-7 hours of talk time. It runs MT6737 processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. Bharat 4 ships with Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Micromax Bharat 4 sports a 5-inch HD TFT display with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels.

Both front and rear camera in Bharat 4 is 5MP. It measures 144.5 x 73 x 9 mm and weighs 150 grams. Sensors include gravity sensors. This is a dual SIM device and it supports a USB 2.0 slot for charging and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Connectivity options include GPS, HSPA, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, FM, GSM/CDMA, and WAP.

