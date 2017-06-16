Micromax Bharat 2: Over half a million units sold in 50 days, claims company

Micromax is also working on another smartphone in its Bharat series, which will be called Bharat 1. The feature phone will be 4G-enabled. Micromax is also working on another smartphone in its Bharat series, which will be called Bharat 1. The feature phone will be 4G-enabled.

Micromax claims to have sold over half a million Bharat 2 smartphones within 50 days of its launch. According to the company, Bharat 2 is now one of the largest selling 4G VoLTE phones in India. Further, Micromax has strengthened its distribution network from 34-35,000 to 60,000 outlets across the country.

“At Micromax, we are always working consistently to make technology accessible for our users. With the launch of Bharat 2, we have truly driven the next phase of smartphone adoption in the country as in a short span of 50 days we have sold more than half a million Bharat 2 smartphones,” Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer said.

Bharat 2, an affordable 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone was launched in early April. Micromax Bharat 2 is priced at Rs 3,499. It is powered by 1.3 GHz Quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor coupled with 512MB RAM and 4GB expandable storage (up to 32GB via a microSD card slot). It runs Android Marshmallow. Micromax Bharat 2 gets a 2MP rear camera and 0.3MP front camera. Backed by a 1300 mAh battery, Bharat 2 comes with a 4-inch WVGA display.

In our firs impressions, we were highly impressed with the standard of build quality. The biggest highlight of Bharat 2 is support for 4G LTE. The display is fairly acceptable given the price point and the fact it is targeted at first-time smartphone users. The 1,300mAh battery should keep the phone active throughout a day.

