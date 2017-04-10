Micromax announces Evok smartphone series, will be Flipkart exclusive

Micromax has announced a new Evok smartphone series, which will be Flipkart exclusive. Micromax has announced a new Evok smartphone series, which will be Flipkart exclusive.

As part of its emphasis to expand its brand into the online segment, Micromax has announced a new smartphone series. The Evok series includes two smartphones – the Note and Power. The Evok Note is a mid-end device and will be competing head-to-head with Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

Micromax has partnered with Flipkart to sell these two devices. This is the first time, Micromax has created a smartphone series targeting the online segment. Although the company has long been seen as an offline player, Micromax hopes to break the online territory with its Evok series.

Micromax sees the Rs 6,000- Rs 12,000 price segment as the single largest price segment today. Which is why the company has announced the Evok series and has partnered with Flipkart. The company is looking at a long term relationship with Flipkart.

Details are still to be shared on each phone with the media, but the series has been designed keeping the Indian consumers in the mind. Both smartphones will boast the latest specifications and features; however the exact details will be shared on March 12.

Micromax recently launched its premium Dual 5 smartphone, which will be part of the flagship high-end series. The phone is priced at Rs 24,999 and comes with a 5.5-inch SAMOLED display, Qualcomm 652 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable to 256GB). The phone sports a 3200 mAh battery and run Android 6.0.

The phone’s USP, though is the dual rear camera system which is 13MP+13MP, and it can shoot photos with a ‘bokeh’ effect. The front camera is also 13MP.

