Micromax Bharat 5 Plus with 5,000mAh battery, 8MP rear camera launched: Price, features, specs

Micromax Bharat 5 Plus has been spotted on company’s official website. Bharat 5 Plus is the successor to Bharat 5, which was launched in India in December. The highlight of this 4G VoLTE-enabled phone is its massive 5,000 battery. Though Bharat 5 Plus’ price has not been revealed, the site lists full specifications of the device.

Micromax Bharat 5 Plus gets a 5.2-inch HD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. It features an 8MP rear camera with Bokeh mode, Beauty mode, Panorama, Time Lapse and Watermark. The front camera is 5MP with Beauty and Portrait modes as well as 83.3-degree wide-angle lens. Other features include Time Lapse and Watermark.

Micromax Bharat 5 Plus is powered by a 1.3GHz Quad-core Mediatek processor, said to optimise power consumption and save up to 30 per cent power. It features 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 64GB via a microSD card slot. The Bharat 5 Plus is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which the company claims will offer 21 days of standby time. The phone comes with support for OTG. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and a micro USB port.

Coming to Micromax Bharat 5, the smartphone was unveiled by the company at Rs 5,555. Bharat 5 also packs a 5,000mAh battery. Other specifications include a 5.2-inch HD display, Quad-core MediaTek processor, 1GB RAM and 16GB storage. It sports a 5MP rear camera with flash, and it supports ‘Bokeh’ mode as well. There’s a 5MP front shooter with with flash.

Micromax Bharat 5 Plus is likely to be priced in the vicnity of Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000. The budget-friendly 4G device will directly compete with Xiaomi Redmi 5A, priced at Rs 4,999 and Nokia 2 which comes at Rs 6,999.

