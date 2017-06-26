Meizu Pro 7 with secondary e-ink display to launch on July 26 in China: Report

Meizu Pro 7 is said to feature a secondary e-ink display on the back. (Image credit: Weibo) Meizu Pro 7 is said to feature a secondary e-ink display on the back. (Image credit: Weibo)

Meizu has been rumoured to launch a new Pro 7 flagship smartphone, and the latest report suggests the launch will happen next month. An unconfirmed report from Anzhou now claims Meizu will launch its high-end smartphone on July 26 in China.

In the same piece of news, the report confirmed the Meizu Pro 7 will feature a secondary display. The secondary e-ink display on the phone’s back will be the highlight of Meizu Pro 7. It is situated below a dual rear camera system. Unlike the Yota devices, which feature a full sized e-ink displays, the Pro 7 will only have a small display for notifications and other alerts. From the front, the Meizu Pro 7 looks like any other smartphone with thin bezels and a fingerprint reader embedded into the home button.

New information coming from various Chinese tech sites indicate the upcoming phone might feature a 5.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920×1080. Inside it will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio X30 deca-core processor. Some even claims the device will instead powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor. It is said to offer 128GB storage and will likely to be available in either 4GB or 6GB RAM options.

Meizu Pro 7 has been the subject to many rumours in the past. Last week, the images of a working prototype device were leaked on the web. According to a PhoneArena report, Meizu had earlier thought of using a metal build, however, the company eventually settled for a glass back. The reason for a design change could be liked because of a “complex manufacturing process”. Additionally, the leaked images of the device were claimed to be of a Prototype 8.

While the alleged device seems to be interesting, Meizu might not be the first company to ever come with a phone with a secondary display. Back in the day, Yota Devices unveiled a phone with an e-ink display. The phone’s double-sided display was the highlight. Later, both LG and HTC launched flagship smartphones with a secondary display.

