Meizu Pro 7 with secondary display to launch on July 26 in China

Meizu Pro 7 with secondary display will be launched on July 26 in China. (Image credit: Ard Boudeling/Twitter) Meizu Pro 7 with secondary display will be launched on July 26 in China. (Image credit: Ard Boudeling/Twitter)

Meizu plans to launch its Pro 7 flagship smartphone on July 26 in China. The announcement has been made by Ard Boudeling, Meizu’s global marketing head. The executive shared a boxed photo of the phone which clearly reveals that the secondary display on the back is real. The photo doesn’t reveal the phone, but it shows that the announcement will be made at 6:30 pm (local time) on July 26.

Over the past few weeks a number of reports have claimed that the Pro 7’s most distinctive feature will be the secondary display on the back. It isn’t an e-ink screen as previously speculated, but rather a full colour one which can be used to notify alerts. In fact the rear secondary display might be used to play games. As recently leaked images reveal, the secondary display is being used to play Pac-Man-like game in full colour.

As for its specifications, Meizu Pro 7 is speculated to feature a 5.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It will have a dual 12-megapixel camera on the back and a 16-megapixel front-facing shooter. Under the hood will be a MediaTek Helio X30 processor, as well as the USB Type-C port and a fingerprint scanner embedded into the home button. Meizu Pro 7 is expected to be priced at CNY 2,799 ( or approx Rs 26,646).

See you at July 26! pic.twitter.com/jcCHUsq31x — Ard Boudeling (@ArdCB) July 17, 2017

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Meizu might also reveal a large screen-sized variant of the Pro 7. Details are thin at the moment, but it could be priced anywhere between CNY 3,299 (or approx Rs 31,406) and CNY 3,799 ( or approx Rs 36,166).

