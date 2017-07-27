Meizu Pro 7, Pro 7 Plus with secondary screen, dual cameras launched: Price, key specifications

Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus feature a 1.9-inch AMOLED screen that will mirror notifications, but you can use it for media controls, show the time, weather info, or take selfies with the back camera. Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus feature a 1.9-inch AMOLED screen that will mirror notifications, but you can use it for media controls, show the time, weather info, or take selfies with the back camera.

After days of anticipation, Meizu has finally launched its dual-screen Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus smartphones. Perhaps the highlight of the phones is a Super AMOLED display on the back, although not an e-ink screen previously thought. Meizu Pro 7 Plus will come in black, matte black, silver, and gold colour options. Meizu Pro 7, on the other hand, will come in black, gold and red.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a phone with a seconday screen. LG has been selling its smartphones under the V-series with a dual-display. Even the HTC U Ultra offers a secondary display that sits at the top of the front and is completely independent of the primary screen.

As for the Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus, the design is different. Meizu has incorporated a secondary screen on the back of the phones. The rear display is a 1.9-inch AMOLED screen that will mirror notifications, but you can use it for media controls, show the time, weather info, or take selfies with the back camera. You can even set live wallpapers complete with customisable options. While it may look innovative, it’s hard to tell how useful the secondary screen will be in general usage.

The rest of the specifications on these two phones are top-notch. Meizu Pro 7 features a 5.2-inch Full HD Super AMOLED panel, while the Pro 7 Plus is coming at 5.7-inches, also using AMOLED technologies. Under the hood, the Pro 7 Plus uses the latest MediaTek Helio X30 processor, 6GB RAM, 64/128GB storage, and a 3500mAh battery. Meizu Pro 7 is powered by an old MediaTek Helio P25 processor, 4GB RAM, 64/128GB storage, and a 3000mAh battery. Both smartphone support the company’s proprietary mCharge fast charging technology.

Both smartphones feature the latest version of Flyme OS, based on Android 7.0 Nougat. These devices feature Sony’s dual 12-megapixel shooters with f 2.0 aperture, and a 16-megapixel camera on the front. Moreover, Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus also have a dedicated audio processing chip that should provide great sound.

Both Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus will go on sale in China on August 5. While the former device will cost $430 ( or approx Rs 27,569), the latter device will set you back by $530 ( or approx Rs 33,981). Meizu is currently selling its devices in India, but there’s no information when these devices will be made available.

