Follow Us:
Saturday, May 26, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler Sponsored

How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Latest News

Meizu M8c with 18:9 display launched in Russia: Price, specifications and features

Meizu has now launched the Meizu M8c in Russia, with a 5.45-inch display having an 18:9 aspect ratio.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 26, 2018 12:56:05 pm
Meizu, Meizu M8c, Meizu M8c price in India, Meizu M8c specifications, Meizu M8c price, Meizu M8c features, Meizu M8c sale Meizu M8c comes with a 13MP rear camera with 5-element lens and f/2.2 aperture.

Meizu M8c, a budget smartphone with 18:9 aspect ratio display has been launched in Russia. Meizu M8c has been priced at RUB 9,990 (Rs 11,100 approx) and it will be available in  four colour options – Gold, Red, Blue, and Black. It is unclear whether Meizu M8c will be made available in other markets globally, including India.

Meizu M8c gets a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440×720 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass design on top. The screen has an aspect ratio of 18:9. Meizu M8c has a polycarbonate back design. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with Adreno 308 GPU for graphics performance. It features 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. Meizu M8c is backed by a 3,070mAh battery. Dimensions of the Meizo M8c are 146.4x70x8.5 mm and it weighs 140 grams.

Meizu M8c comes with a 13MP rear camera with 5-element lens and f/2.2 aperture. Other camera features include, PDAF, panoramic lens, and ArcSoft algorithm for photo editing. The front camera is an 8MP one with f/2.0 aperture, 4-element lens, Face AE technology, and ArcSoft algorithm.

Also Read: BlackBerry KEY2 official teaser video reveals dual rear cameras, textured back

Meizu M8c ships with game mode, which automatically blocks pop-up notifications during gameplay. It also ensures that control gestures are turned off while user is playing games on the phone. Connectivity options on the Meizu M8c include 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, a microUSB port, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone include Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, and Proximity sensor.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now