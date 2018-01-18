Meizu M6s with 18:9 display, fingerprint sensor on side launched in China: Here specifications and price of the new mobile Meizu M6s with 18:9 display, fingerprint sensor on side launched in China: Here specifications and price of the new mobile

Meizu M6s with an 18:9 display, Samsung’s Exynos 7872 processor has been launched in China. Meizu M6s will have a price of Yuan 1,199 for the 64GB version, which comes to Rs 12,000 plus on conversion. The 32GB variant’s price is Yuan 999 or nearly Rs 10,000. There’s no word on when Meizu M6s will come to India. The Meizu M6s is also listed on the company’s US website, though the full specifications page has not yet gone live.

Meizu M6s has a 5.7-inch display with HD+ resolution (1440×720 pixels). Like other smartphones for 2018, this one too sports an 18:9 aspect ratio with really thin bezels on the around the display. Meizu M6s does have a bottom bezel and does not eliminate it completely as we have seen on some other phones. The Meizu M6s is also the first device to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7872 hexa-core processor and this has the Mali G71 GPU. Ard Boudeling, who is Meizu’s head of marketing has also tweeted out details and features about the new smartphone.

Meizu M6s has 3GB RAM with two storage options: 32GB and 64GB. The rear camera is 16MP while the front camera is 8MP. The battery is 3,000mAh with fast charging support. However, the Android OS version has not been specified, though it has the company’s Flyme 6.2 UI on top.

Check out some of the tweets from Meizu’s head of marketing on the launch of the phone.

We've put the fingerprint sensor on the side of the device. pic.twitter.com/QBZJQIYKcl — Ard Boudeling (@ArdCB) January 17, 2018

But Meizu M6s also has some new features. For one, the fingerprint sensor has been placed on the side panel and the company claims it can unlock the phone in 0.2 seconds. So far Sony’s Xperia smartphones would have the fingerprint sensor on the side, but it looks like Meizu has also decided to go for a similar setting.

The M6s also comes with a feature called “Super mBack” which can help with navigation on the device via simple gestures like swiping left, swiping right etc. Meizu calls this a “virtual home button”, though users will have the option of switching to the traditional Android navigation bar as well. Meizu says they have relied on a pressure sensor under the display to implement this feature.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd