Meizu M6 Note India launch soon, company puts out teaser on Twitter

Meizu has put out a teaser on Twitter hinting at imminent launch of its M6 Note smartphone in India. “We heard you all and now get ready for an amazing new year!! #StayTrue,” the tweet reads. The company also put out an image with the number ‘6’ written on it, depicting dual cameras in Meizu M6 Note. Going by the latest information, the M6 Note could be unveiled in India we before the new year.

To recall, Meizu M6 Note was announced in China in August, and price starts at 1099 Yuan (Rs 10,800 approx) for 3GB RAM+16GB ROM variant. Meizu M6 Note with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at 1299 Yuan (Rs 12,700), while the higher end 4GB RAM+64GB ROM version costs 1699 Yuan (Rs 16,700 approx). We’ll have to wait and watch if Meizu decides to bring all three storage variants in India.

Meizu M6 Note sports a metal unibody design. It gets a 5.5-inch full HD IPS display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. The home button in Meizu M6 Note doubles up as fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. It comes with support for expandable storage via a microSD card slot.

Meizu M6 Note features dual rear camera setup – 12MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture and 5MP camera with f/2.0 aperture. There’s dual-tone quad-LED flash. The front shooter is 16MP with f/2.0 aperture. The M6 Note runs Flyme OS 6, based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat. It packs a 4000 mAh battery and comes with support for mCharge 18W fast charging technology.

We heard you all and now get ready for an amazing new year!!#StayTrue pic.twitter.com/KFNFFpqETg — MEIZU India (@Meizu_India) November 14, 2017

It’s time for you to become a Pro! Stay Tuned!#BeAPro pic.twitter.com/VWEOBoYgXH — MEIZU India (@Meizu_India) November 6, 2017

Notably, we could see the launch of Meizu Pro 7 in India as well. The company had previously teased the device, which could be announced in India in December or early next year. The highlight of the Pro 7 is a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display on the back, that will mirror notifications. It can also be used for media controls, to show the time, weather info, or take selfies with the back camera.

