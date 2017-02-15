Meizu M5s launched in China: Price, specifications and features

Meizu M5s sports a 5.2-inch HD, and is powered by a 64-bit octa-core processor (Image credit: Meizu) Meizu M5s sports a 5.2-inch HD, and is powered by a 64-bit octa-core processor (Image credit: Meizu)

Meizu has announced its first smartphone of 2017, the M5s. To be made available in China on February 20, the smartphone is the updated version of Meizu M5. The smartphone will be made available in Grey, Silver, Rose Gold and Star Grey colour variants.

Meizu M5s sports a 5.2-inch HD (720p) 2.5D curved display. It is powered by a 64-bit octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor coupled with 3GB RAM, and a microSD card slot for memory expansion. There’s a 13-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture and phase detection autofocus (PDAF) on the back of the M5s. Also, add a 5–megapixel camera above the display.

You’ll also find Meizu’s mTouch fingerprint scanner, which can unlock the phone in just 0.2 seconds. A 3,000mAh battery is non-removable, while it offers support for fast charging. The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Flyme OS over the top. The smartphone supports 4G LTE with VoLTE, hybrid Dual-SIM, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n).

The entry-level variant of the smartphone with 16GB of internal memory is priced at 799 Yuan (or approx Rs 7787), while the 32GB variant costs 999 Yuan (or approx Rs 9736). The M5s will be available in China at the moment, and a wide international release outside is unknown. Meizu launched a slew of smartphones in China last year, like the M5 Note and the Pro 6S. But none of the devices made it to the Indian market.

