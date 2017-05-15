Meizu M5 smartphone with 32GB storage launched at Rs 10,499

Meizu M5 smartphone has been launched in India at a price of Rs 10,499 and will be available on TataCliq Meizu M5 smartphone has been launched in India at a price of Rs 10,499 and will be available on TataCliq

Meizu M5 smartphone has been launched in India by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer at a price of Rs 10,499. Meizu M5 will be exclusively available on Tatacliq.com and the smartphone comes with 32GB on board storage. Meizu M5 come in two colour options in India, which are blue and gold and sports a polycarbonate body.

In terms specifications, Meizu M5 has a 5.2-inch HD display (1280 x 720 pixels) with 2.5D glass on top, and pixel density of 282 PPI. This is a fully-laminated LCD IPS display. Meizu claims the M5 phone’s display has an integrated blue light filter to adjust blue light emission to reduce eye strain.

The phone is powered by a Mediatek MT6750 octa-core processor clocked at 1.5 GHz, Mali-T860 GPU coupled with 3GB of RAM. M5 has a fingerprint sensor along with fingerprint payment options.

M5 comes with 3070mAh battery and runs Android Marshmallow with the company’s Flyme operating system on top. On the camera front, Meizu M5 sports a 13MP rear camera with PDAF f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is 5MP. The rear camera sports dual-tone flash and the phone comes with the ability to record videos at full HD video resolution, which is 1080p.

“We had launched M5 in China market a few months ago and within a short span of time, this particular model bought various accolades for Meizu’s M series. This overwhelming response further inspired us to introduce this device in Indian market which evidently is one of the key markets for Meizu,” said Leon Zhang, Meizu Marketing Head, South Asia in a press statement.

Meizu M5 is a dual-SIM smartphone and support 4G connectivity in India.

