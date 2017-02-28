Meizu introduces Super mCharge fast charging tech at MWC 2017

Meizu’s Super mCharge’ tech can fully charge the phone in 20 minutes Meizu’s Super mCharge’ tech can fully charge the phone in 20 minutes

Meizu has announced a new fast charging technology at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The company claims its third-generation fast charging technology ‘Super mCharge’ can fully charge the phone in 20 minutes.

Super mCharge uses the Charge Pump Principle, it applies only 2 groups of conversion circuits to directly output half of the voltage. This will increase charging efficiency by 9 per cent to 98 per cent, and ensures stable performance during charging. While using Super mCharge, battery temperature doesn’t get hotter than 39℃ (102.2℉) during charging, which should be seen as an advantage.

The super fast charging technology comes with the reduced heat- dissipation and current, and an upgraded data cable capable of supporting 160W, to ensure safety and durability. On the basis of testing, Meizu claims a 3000mAh ATL battery retains over 80 per cent capacity after over 800 charge and discharge cycles using Super mCharge.

Meizu claims its Super mCharge technology is “much quicker and more reliable than existing available solutions”. This means Meizu’s Super mCharge will be a slot faster than Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0, which claims to charge a phone from zero to 80 per cent in just 35 minutes.

Meizu isn’t the first smartphone manufacturer from China that promises to deliver lightning fast charging support. Last year, Oppo demoed its Super VOOC technology – which fully charges a 2,500mAh battery in 15 minutes.

Meizu hasn’t announced when it plans to bring its fast charging technology to its phones, but we’re expecting its next-generation smartphone will ship with Super mCharge.

