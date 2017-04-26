Meizu E2 with 3400mAh battery, quad-LED flash launched in China

The interesting part is the flash for the camera. The company has used four flash stacked next to each other on the top antenna band. The interesting part is the flash for the camera. The company has used four flash stacked next to each other on the top antenna band.

Meizu has launched a new budget smartphone in China, the E2. The smartphone offers a new design language which is a bit different from the company’s previous offerings. Meizu E2 is available in three colours – Moonlight Silver, Champagne Gold and Black.

Like any other smartphone from a Chinese player, Meizu E2 has a unibody metal design. The interesting part is the flash for the camera. The company has used four flash stacked next to each other on the top antenna band. On the front, right below the display is the home button which also doubles as a fingerprint scanner. The company claims the fingerprint scanner is the fastest in-class and can unlock the device in less than 0.2 seconds.

Spec-wise, Meizu E2 gets a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. There are two variants of the phone including the one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and another one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P20 processor.

On the camera front, the phone sports a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and quad LED flash. There’s an 8-megapixel front-facing camera on the front. The smartphone is backed by a 3,400mAh battery which also supports 18W fast charging.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and GPS. The handset runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the company’s Flyme 6.0 UI over the top. Along with the launch of Meizu E2, the smartphone maker has announced a special Hi case for the device that comes in a variety of colours. The case comes with a slider that covers the LED flash when not in use.

Pricing for the 3GB RAM variant is CNY 1299 (or approx Rs. 12,094) and the 4GB RAM model is priced at CNY 1599 (or approx Rs. 14,887). The Hi case will be made available at CNY 79 ( or approx Rs. 735). The phone will go on sale in China on April 29. There’s no word on the availability and price of Meizu E2 in India.

