Meet Zanco Tiny T1, the world’s smallest mobile phone

Zanco, a U.K-based company has announced the world’s smaller phone, Tiny T1. The device has already surpassed $117,347 in crowd funds on Kickstarter, surpassing its original goal of $33,561. Over 1,732 backers have pledged to support money for the teeny tiny mobile phone, and there are still 21 days to go.

The Zanco Tiny T1 is officially the world’s smallest phone. It measures only 46.7 mm in length and weighs about 13 grams, making it similar in size of a regular USB thumb drive. “We’re proud to introduce the world’s smallest mobile phone. It’s so tiny, you won’t believe it’s real! It’s the perfect gift for any gadget lover and fits in any bag or pocket no matter how small”, the company stated on the phone’s Kickstarter page.

Users can make regular calls and send SMSes and one can store 300 numbers and 50 text messages. The phone operates on a 2G network, with 180 minutes of talk time and 3 days of standby. There’s a 0.49-inch OLED display, microUSB charging port, nanoSIM card slot, fully functional keyboard, and a small speaker on top.

Zanco Tiny T1 is not a gimmick, it’s a proper mobile phone. Yes, it can’t be compared to be a smartphone but the company says the Tiny T1 can be an ideal backup or emergency phone. And thanks to its size, you can keep the phone in your bag, pocket or glove compartment. You can get the world’s smallest phone by pledging £35 (or approx Rs 3018) on its Kickstarter page.

