Meet Elari NanoPhone C, the world’s smallest phone, and here’s what it costs

Elari NanoPhone C has been launched in India, and the claim is that this is the world’s “smallest GSM phone.” Elari NanoPhone C has been launched in India, and the claim is that this is the world’s “smallest GSM phone.”

Smartphones might have made 5.5-inch displays a common sight, but it looks like there’s a new phone in town that wants to beat this trend. Elari NanoPhone C has been launched in India, and the claim is that this is the world’s “smallest GSM phone.” No, it is not a smartphone, but a feature phone. But it comes with support for a microSD card. The feature phone is launching on e-commerce platform Yerha.com.

According to a press statement from Yerha.com, which is an e-commerce website with focus on technology products, the phone called Elari NanoPhone C is the “anti-smart mobile phone”, and no bigger than a credit card. The exact dimensions of this feature phone are 35.8 mm x 94.4 mm x 6 mm, which means this phone is 1.4 inches wide, 3.71 inches in length, and only 0.2-inches in thickness. That’s pretty small for a phone. The phone also weighs only 30 grams, and claims to be the world’s lightest smartphone as well.

So what does this small, “anti-smartphone” feature phone offer? It has an aluminium casing along with a silicon keypad on board, which is essential to most feature phones. It has a coloured TFT display, space for a microSD slot along with microSIM card. The phone can support up to 32 GB storage, and the phone has an MP3 player, FM radio and alarm. Again in the feature phone market, you can’t really afford to give up on these features, because otherwise there is nothing to do on the phone.

Elari NanoPhone C also has a voice recorder, so you can record phone calls directly on the SDCard. The company also claims the Bluetooth feature will let users pair this phone with any iOS, Android phone to receive calls. Though taking calls on a feature phone by linking your smartphone sounds rather unconvincing.

Elari NanoPhone C will also let you save up to 1000 contacts, and offers 4 days of battery life in standby mode. The actual talktime offered is 4 hours, which is terrible considering this is a feature phone. The phone also has a headphone jack to listen to music, and a microUSB port for charging and data transferring.

The phone comes in rose gold, black, and silver colour options. The price for the world’s lightest, smallest phone with a not so great battery life: Rs 3,940. So yeah, this costs more than the Nokia 3310 right now. Oh, and this is already listed as out of stock on the website.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd