MediaTek announces the Helio P25 chipset with dual-camera support

MediaTek has announced a new Helio P25 chipset, the latest addition to the Helio P series mobile processor family. The chipset, which is based on the 16nm process, has octa-core CPU and support dual-cameras.

The chipset comes with Imagiq technology that should offer much more enhanced image signal processing that is needed for dual-lens camera phones. Apparently, the processor is also said to combine enhanced multitasking efficiency and power-saving features.

The Helio P25 packs a 12-bit dual ISP which offers support for up to 24-megapixel single camera or dual 13-megapixel cameras. The chipset is equipped to support dual-cameras and offer features like Colour, Mono de-noise, and real-time shallow DoF bokeh effect. The Helio P25 also supports video HDR with full preview and even features high performance auto exposure.

The Helio P25 offers up to 25 percent better power efficiency than previous versions. MediaTek has also shed light on the graphics side. The company the Helio P25 benefits from the recent ARM Mali-T880 dual GPU clocked at up to 900MHz, which the company says it perfect for demanding video and gaming apps. The new chipset also supports enhanced uploads in LTE (up to 64-QAM uplink for LTE-TDD mode) and supports low power double data rate random access memory (LPDDR4x) up to 6GB.

MediaTek says that smartphones running the Helio P25 will be available starting this quarter. This means that we might get to see a slew of new smartphones with the latest chipset at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) later this month in Barcelona. Dual cameras are already touted to the next big thing, and with the launch of the Helio P25 we’re going to see less premium smartphones taking advantage of advanced camera capabilities.

