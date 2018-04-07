Living with the Nokia 7 Plus: Five things we love — and one we don’t

We have used the review unit for nearly 48 hours, and have uncovered some good and bad things about the Nokia 7 Plus. Here is our first impression. We have used the review unit for nearly 48 hours, and have uncovered some good and bad things about the Nokia 7 Plus. Here is our first impression.

Nokia 7 Plus has been launched in India and yes, the device is worth your attention. It’s a huge shift from the Nokia 7, which never made to the Indian market. From its battery life, to just how the device looks in general, I think that the Nokia 7 Plus is a complete phone at Rs 25,999, although many would not agree with that. I have used the review unit for nearly 48 hours, and have uncovered some good and bad things about the Nokia 7 Plus. Here is my first impression.

Nokia 7 Plus and its Sophisticated design

Nokia 7 Plus has its own identity – the design that’s unlike the rest. Made from a single piece of aluminum and coated with “ceramic feel“ paint on the rear, Nokia 7 Plus has a great tactile feel to it. Nokia 7 Plus feels nice in the hand, and I don’t mind using the handset as my primary device. It’s good to see that HMD Global has given a premium touch to the Nokia 7 Plus, without slapping an exorbitant price tag.

Nokia 7 Plus and that screen!

To me, this is arguably the best thing about the Nokia 7 Plus. The 18:9 screen fills most of the front of the handset with slim bezels at the top and bottom. The 6-inch FHD+ LCD screen is so bright and colorful – it makes everything so natural. I watched The Dark Night and felt like I was at a movie theater. You will love the screen, and I’m serious.

Nokia 7 Plus is the Nokia 7 Plus is the Android One-branded smartphone, which means it is running a pure version of Android Oreo.

Nokia 7 Plus and Pure Android

Nokia 7 Plus is the Android One-branded smartphone, which means it is running a pure version of Android Oreo. I really do like phones running a clean version of Android. That means timely updates , clean and less-cluttered UI, and slick and fast performance. Android Oreo, in general, offers a lot of useful features. I still like app shortcuts feature, similar to the 3D Touch feature on iOS, and find it more useful. The picture-in-picture mode isn’t new, but it works flawlessly on the Nokia 7 Plus.

Nokia 6 (2018) First impressions: Is it worth the price of Rs 16,999?

Nokia 7 Plus and Fantastic cameras

I haven’t had much chance to play with the camera, but what I saw in a brief testing came out really well. The Nokia 7 Plus has genuinely fantastic Zeiss-branded dual cameras (12MP+13MP) — colours really pop and they capture a great amount of details. I’ll be testing the phone’s camera over the weekend and next week, and will do a seperate camera review in the coming days.

Nokia 7 Plus camera sample. (Image resized for web) Nokia 7 Plus camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Nokia 7 Plus camera sample. (Image resized for web) Nokia 7 Plus camera sample. (Image resized for web)

Nokia 7 Plus and Battery life

I rely heavily on my primary phone for both work and personal use – and that’s not going to change anytime soon. But in the past two days I have had the Nokia 7 Plus, not once I was worried to charge the phone. Nokia 7 Plus lasted roughly one-and-half-day on a single charge, thanks to a 3800mAh battery inside. Which is amazing.

And the bad…

Nokia 7 Plus lasted roughly one-and-half-day on a single charge, thanks to a 3800mAh battery inside. Which is amazing. Nokia 7 Plus lasted roughly one-and-half-day on a single charge, thanks to a 3800mAh battery inside. Which is amazing.

Mono speakers

I wish the company had incorporated stereo speakers into the Nokia 7 Plus. HMD Global has retained the headphone jack, but also sadly just a mono speaker. I listen to music on speakers a lot – and it saddens to me say that the Nokia 7 Plus mono speakers have an average output.Nokia 7 Plus is seen as a premium mid-end smartphone in the market; the phone’s speakers should have been better, frankly.

If you have any specific questions, please ask them in the comments below and I will try to answer them in the detailed review of the Nokia 7 Plus.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd