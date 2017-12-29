List of 2018 flagships with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor leaked online

List of flagship smartphones on the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor leaked online. Representational Image. (Source: AP) List of flagship smartphones on the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor leaked online. Representational Image. (Source: AP)

The year 2017 will be over soon and there’s already speculation on what flagships from 2018 will feature. There have been reports indicating the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ could be revealed in January 2018 itself, at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. There are also reports the LG G7 series could be showcased at CES 2018.

A list of 2018 flagships with the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor has been leaked online. The list was posted on China’s Weibo and mentions all the usual suspects when it comes to flagship smartphones. Most flagships in 2017 came with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and it is natural to expect that 2018 will see most of these upgrade to the new 845 series. Still the list should be taken with a pinch of salt.

According to GizChina, which has shared a picture of this particular list, Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, Samsung’s W2019 (the flip phone), LG G7 and V40 along with HTC U12 series will sport the latest processor. Sony’s XZ Pro-A is also on the list with Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 3, Mi 7 and OnePlus 6, 6T will also come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845. The list also says Google Pixel 3 XL and mentions a Motorola Moto Z 2019 version as well. It is unclear if this particular Motorola phone will launch in 2018 or later.

As we’ve pointed out, the list includes all the usual names when it comes to flagship devices, which have in the past sported the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. There’s no mention of any Nokia phone from HMD Global. Other reports have also said Samsung Galaxy S9 series will be the first to sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and that the company will have first dibs on this series as well, just like it did with the 835 lineup.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd