LineageOS builds now available for Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Moto G4 Plus, and more

CyanogenMod, the most popular custom ROM for Android, may be dead, its legacy still lives on with Lineage OS. Now, the Lineage OS team has uploaded the first few builds of the new custom ROM. As of now, the list include more than 80 handsets and mostly those devices that are popular among the geek crowd. The first builds of Android ROM are available for the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nextbit Robin, Moto G4 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi 1S, and a few other devices.

The builds are called Lineage, instead of CyanogenMod, and tagged with the same build number system as CyanogenMod’s (14.1 stands for Nougat 7.1 and 13.0 stands for Marshmallow 6.0). To flash the new versions on top of CyanogenMod 13 or CyanogenMod 14.1 rather than wiping their devices and starting fresh, there are several “experimental” builds.

In addition, to find out, which all devices will receive the build update, check out the full list of build targets at LineageOS’ website. Every week there will be a new release candidate build, following the rollout of the official builds.

According to the developer blog post, the official builds of Lineage OS will not include Root function ability. However, the users will be able to install root on their device through a separate downloadable zip file.

Last month, Cyanogen had announced that it will shut down all services and Cyanogen-supported nightly builds on December 31. CyanogenMod was perhaps the biggest, most widely used custom Android ROM. Since it has been discontinued a new fork edversion of CyanogenMod called Lineage OS will remain available to users. Interestingly the LineageOS page says they are not accepting monetary donations, but will be looking at an official method to help fund the project.

