LG’s 2017 K-series will launch in India on February 22

LG has sent out press invites for an event in New Delhi on Wednesday, where the company is expected to unveil the 2017 ‘K’-series of smartphones. Though the invite is very sparse there’s a big clue as what you might be able to expect from the launch event.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union IT Minister will be the chief guest, hinting that the new smartphones will be made in India, as Prasad had earlier attended the launch of the K7 LTE and K10 LTE ‘Made in India’ smartphones in April last year.

At CES this year, LG refreshed its K-series of smartphones – the K3 (2017), K4 (2017), K8 (2017) and K10 (2017). LG said that its K-series is designed with the “diverse needs of consumers in mind”. The mid-end smartphone also features a 120-degree wide angle front camera lens and the rear fingerprint scanner.

In case you need a refresher, the K10 (2017) is a top-tier smartphone among the four smartphones. It features a 5.3-inch HD (1280×720) display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor. The phone comes with 2GB RAM, 16GB/32GB, 4G LTE, and microSD support (up to 2TB). On the camera front, it sports a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat and is backed by a 2800mAh battery.

The K8 (2017), meanwhile, has a 5-inch HD (1280×720) display. It is powered by a 1.4Ghz quad-core processor coupled with 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB of internal memory, 4G LTE and microSD card support (up to 32GB). The phone sports a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front shooter. It is further backed by a 2500mAh (removable) battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

Whereas, the K4 (2017) smartphone offers a 5-inch FWVGA (480×854) display and sports a 1.1GHz quad-core Snapdragon 210 processor paired with 1GB RAM, 8GB of internal memory, 4G LTE and microSD card support (up to 32GB). The K4 has a 5-megapixel rear and front cameras. It is backed by a 2500mAh battery and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Lastly, the entry-level K3 (2017) features a 4.5-inch FWVGA (480×854) display and is powered by 1.1GHz quad-core Snapdragon 210 processor coupled with 1GB RAM, 8GB of internal storage, 4G LTE and microSD card support (up to 32GB). It has a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is backed by a 2100mAh battery.

LG is all set to announce its most-talked smartphone, the G6, at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 26. The South Korean company has more or less confirmed the existence of the G6.

