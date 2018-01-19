LG X4+ with LG Pay, Hi-Fi DAC audio launched in South Korea

LG X4+ gets a 5.3-inch HD IPS display with a rsolution of 1280×720 pixels and a pixel density of 277 ppi. LG X4+ gets a 5.3-inch HD IPS display with a rsolution of 1280×720 pixels and a pixel density of 277 ppi.

LG X4+ with LG Pay payment platform and Hi-Fi DAC audio has been launched in South Korea. The smartphone is priced at KRW 300,000 (Rs 17,900 approx), and it will be released through three mobile carriers in South Korea, starting later this month. LG X4+ comes in Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet colour options. Notably, the X4+ is the first smartphone from the company to ship with LG Pay, allowing users to make payments seamlessly using their fingerprint or password.

LG X4+ gets sports an aluminum back cover. The smartphone gets a 5.3-inch HD IPS display with a rsolution of 1280×720 pixels and a pixel density of 277 ppi. The fingerprint scanner is placed at the back, which also lets users take selfies or screenshots with the new ‘Finger Touch’ feature.

LG X4 + is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone is said to have passed Military Standard (MIL-STD 810G) of the US Department of Defense. It is claimed to be certified for impact, vibration, high temperature, low temperature, thermal shock, and humidity.

“We will continue to provide customers with opportunities to experience differentiated design and performance of LG’s premium smartphones,” Lee Sang-kyu, head of Korea Mobile Group, said.

LG X4+ sports a 13MP rear camera with 77-degree angle. The front camera is a 5MP one with 100-degree wide-angle lens. The X4+ runs Android 7.0 Nougat. The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on the LG X4+ include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, and a USB Type-B. LG X4+ measures 148.6×75.1×8.6mm and it weighs 172.3 grams.

